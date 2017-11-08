TOKU Premieres in U.S. Ultraman Leo

West Palm Beach, FL– November 8, 2017 – TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, announced the network premiere of the highly-populartokusatsutelevision series,Ultraman Leoon Wednesday, November 29th.

Weekdays at 7:30 p.m. EST, the TOKU audience will be able to enjoy the 7thinstallment of theUltraseries,Ultraman Leo. Produced by Tsuburaya Productions, this critically-acclaimed Japanese title follows the story of Ultraman Leo, a powerful warrior from the Leo constellation. Relying on his physical abilities, Ultraman Leo fights to protect mankind from a new alien menace that threatens to destroy Earth. TOKU will now air 51, 30 - minute episodes subtitled in English. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 7th, 2018.

“I’m certain that Ultraman Leo is going to be a big success among our viewers; the Ultra series is considered as one of the most renownedtokusatsufranchises worldwide,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

In addition toUltraman Leo, TOKU will feature for the first time in the U.S. two Thai titles that promise to deliver remarkable fight sequences and exceptional action. The new premieres are:

Legendary Outlaw

November 15th, M-F at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Nopachai Jayanama

Cast: Somchai Khemglad,RushanunRunapetch

Synopsis: The inevitable fate of two men, Siren who is on the verge of becoming a police lieutenant, and Tee Yai a troubled man haunted by resentment. After the inexplicable death of his family, Siren blames Tee Yai for all his misfortune. However, Tee Yai is battling with his own past and struggles to finally find peace in his life.

Bang Rajan 2

November 25that 10 p.m. EST

Director: Thanit Jitnukul

Cast: Paradon Srichapan, Weerayuth Nancha

Synopsis:Bang Rajan 2portrays the story of the legendary battle of Bang Rajan. A group of warriors who bravely defended their village against the massive Burmese army, subsequently inspiring other villagers to rise and fight against the foreign invaders.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, HotwireCommunicationsand MCTV. For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.