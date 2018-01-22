TOKU Premieres Ultra Series Titles in USA

West Palm Beach, FL – January 22, 2018 – As part of its efforts to connect its viewers with more top-quality Japanese content, TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, will feature for the first time in the U.S. four of the most highly-anticipated titles in the Ultra Series: The Ultraman, Ultraman Ginga, Ultraman Gaia and Ultraman Ginga S.

“Tokusatsu is one of the most popular Japanese genres, and certainly a big part of our programming offering. TOKU has played a big role introducing new audiences to the genre through the U.S. premiere of multiple acclaimed series and movies, creating a strong and passionate fanbase,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

Starting on January 29th, every Monday at 8 p.m. EST, TOKU will feature four episodes of The Ultramanas part of its weekly anime block. As the eighth installment of the Ultra Series, The Ultraman is the first animated incarnation of the iconic hero. Produced by Tsuburaya Productions, this 50 – episode series features Ultraman Joneus, an alien warrior from Planet U40 who was sent to Earth to protect mankind from some of the most destructive creatures ever created. TOKU will air all 30-minute episodes subtitled in English; the final episode is scheduled to premiere on April 23rd.

In addition, throughout the whole month of February, TOKU will feature more exciting Ultra Series titles, including Ultraman Ginga, Ultraman Gaia and Ultraman Ginga S, as well as the Japanese tokusatsu movie, Outer Man.

Titles summary:

Ultraman Ginga

February 8th, Mon-Fri at 7:30 p.m. EST

Episodes: 11

Cast: Takuya Negishi, Mio Miyatake

Synopsis: The large majority of Ultramen have been turned into small figures known as Spark Dolls. With the help of the Ginga Spark, Hikaru has the ability to turn into Ultraman Ginga and travel to the UltLive where he can control the Spark Dolls and restore them to their rightful size.

Ultraman Gaia

February 9th, Mon-Fri at 7 p.m. EST

Episodes: 51

Cast: Takeshi Yoshioka, Hassei Takano

Synopsis: Set in another universe, two formidable Ultramen, Ultraman Gaia and Ultraman Agul, are forced to reconcile their differences and work together in order to protected the Earth from powerful alien threat.

Ultraman Ginga S

February 24th, Mon-Fri at 7:30 p.m. EST

Episodes: 16

Cast: Takuya Negishi, Kyotaka Uji

Synopsis: A new threat rises again jeopardizing mankind. Alarmed by the imminent destruction, the Victorian sent their greatest warrior armed with a powerful relic with the ability to transform him into their mighty protector, Ultraman Victory.

Outer Man

February 10th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Minoru Kawasaki

Cast: Yasuhisa Furuhara, Gen Ichikawa

Synopsis: A giant alien tries to impersonate a popular TV hero called the Outer Man. However, the truth is soon revealed, uncovering his plans to brainwash the Japanese to start a horrible war. Fortunately, the actors who played the hero on TV joined forces to fight the evil menace.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications and MCTV.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.