TOKU Premieres Halloween Terrifying Stories

West Palm Beach, FL – September 29, 2017 – To celebrate the most frightening night of the year, TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, will feature a whole month brimming with engrossing thrillers and terrifying excitement, including the U.S. premiere of the renowned Thai film, Still, on All Hallows' Eve.

On October 31st at 10 p.m. EST, TOKU will feature for the first time in the U.S. one of the most successful Thai horror films in recent years, Still. This acclaimed production, directed by Poj Arnon and starring Mai Charonpura y Akara Amarttayakul, features four stories pulled straight from Thailand's most gruesome headlines: “Flame”, a man is haunted by survivor’s remorse and a ghost after he survived a terrible fire; “Imprison”, a prisoner questions his sanity after his cell-mate hangs himself; “Revenge”, a deaf-mute drug lord murders a woman inside his apartment; "Haunting Motel", an aging stripper, a gay man and his best friend end up in a haunted motel.

In addition, on October 3rd, TOKU will feature the premiere of Angels, a 16-episode Thai series that follows an intense battle between the evil spirits and a brave group of women. Directed by Pleo Sirisuwan and starring Nutprapas Tanatanamaharat and Rujitet Bunphogsri, Angels will air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

The screams and terrors will continue on October 21st at 10 p.m. EST with the premiere of Zombodian, a Cambodian horror film starring Samol Odes and directed by the Khmer filmmaker Touch Oudom. This gore film follows the events after a team of Cambodia-based scientists triggered a zombie apocalypse, causing an endless run for survival.

“Halloween is one of the popular celebrations among our viewers, which is why, we’ve put together a collection of horror content from Thailand and Cambodia,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Movies such as Still enjoy great popularity in the Asian-Pacific, building a large following and becoming part of the cinematic culture of the region.”

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Amazon Prime, Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications, and MCTV.

