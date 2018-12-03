TOKU premieres a Japanese spine-chilling horror film starring late Ren Osugi

West Palm Beach, FL – November 5, 2018 – TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand network that delivers the most popular and sought-after live-action titles and riveting cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, announced today the U.S. TV premiere of Hair Extensions, a spine-chilling horror film starring the late Ren Osugi, one of Japan’s most versatile actors.

On Saturday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. EST, TOKU will feature for the first time in the U.S. Hair Extensions, the terrifying story of a morgue attendant who sells hair pieces that hold a terrible secret. The hair comes from the corpse of a girl whose beautiful and voluminous black hair continues to grow, coming alive and killing those who use the extensions. Directed by Sion Sono, Hair Extensions features memorable performances from Ren Osugi, Chiaki Kuriyama and Megumi Sato.

“The U.S. premiere of Hair Extensions is a testament to our commitment to offering the very best in Asian-Pacific entertainment. Starring the unforgettable Ren Osugi, the film’s unique theme promises to keep audiences on their toes,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

Adding even more excitement, starting Nov. 8, every Monday at 8 p.m. EST, TOKU will feature the Chinese drama Young Sherlock, the story of Di Ren Jie who, at the height of the Tang dynasty, stops an assassination attempt against Empress Wu's life. Impressed by his bravery and quick thinking, the Empress orders him to investigate the incident. Directed by Lin Feng, Young Sherlock features an all-star cast led by Bosco Wong, Stephy Qi and Ma Tianyu.

In addition, TOKU will also feature the network premiere of the Japanese film Gachinko Running on Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. EST. Set in Kirikaze High, the story follows the constant battle for school supremacy between class cliques. When the balance is tipped by the new kids, all stakes are settled in a high-speed drift race. Directed by Akira Hirose, the film stars Hisashi Fukuda, Takeshi Hokumen and Joe Hyûga.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity and Hotwire Communications, or on-demand through Amazon Prime and watchtoku.com.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.