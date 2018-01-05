TOKU to Premiere the Second Season of the Thai Horror Series, Angels

West Palm Beach, FL – January 5, 2018 – To welcome the new year, TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, will feature network the U.S. premiere of the second season of the adrenaline-pack Thai series Angels.

Following the success of the first season, the hit series Angels is back and better than ever. Starting January 23rd, every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST, the TOKU audience will be indulged into an intense battle between evil spirits and a group of young friends. Haunted all over again by a vicious specter, the team must do everything in their power to save their friend and each other. Directed by Pleo Sirisuwan and starring Nutprapas Tanatanamaharat and Rujitet Bunphogsri, the highly-anticipated second season of Angels is comprised of 12 episodes subtitled in English. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on April 10th.

In addition, on January 27th at 10 p.m. EST, TOKU will feature the network premiere of the Japanese horror movie, Eyes. This acclaimed production, directed by Yohei Fukuda and starring Marika Ito and Seiko Ozone, follows the story of an ordinary high school student whose life changes abruptly after a mysterious appeared on an apartment building. Since then, misfortune and incomprehensible acts take place around her.

“Back in October, TOKU premiered for the first time in the U.S. the bold and gripping series Angels. We are confident that this season is going to follow the same success as the first one, due to the intensity of the story,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “This year we look to continue introducing the U.S. audience to new and exciting movies and series from the Asia-Pacific region, as we continue strengthening our programming lineup.”

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications, and MCTV.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.