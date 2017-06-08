TOKU is Now Available for Amazon Prime Members

West Palm Beach, FL – June 8, 2017 – Olympusat Inc., today announced that TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, is now available for Amazon Prime members on Amazon Channels.

Amazon Prime members can now sign up for a monthlysubscription to watch TOKU’s exciting and highly entertaining content for just $3.99 per month, after a 7-day free trial. The TOKU subscription on Amazon Channels allows Amazon Prime members to stream and enjoy their favorite anime, live-action movies and cult classics from Asia, on demand, whenever they want and without the need for a cable subscription.

“TOKU caters to a wide audience of anime, tokusatsu and Asian programming fans, which is why we are thrilled to work with Amazon to bring our cutting-edge content to more viewers on more devices,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Amazon Prime and Amazon Channels are a great stride in the distribution of our network, as well as in our commitment to support multicultural content and offer unrivaled content.”

The on-demand content available on TOKU, includes fan-favorite titles, such as the anime series Ladies Versus Butlers, Juden Chan and Saber Rider & The Star Sheriffs, as well as the first season of action-packed series Shinobi Girl. Subscribers also have access to popular live-action movies and cult classics from Asia, including Ichi the Killer, Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky, Karate Girl, Henge and many more.

With the addition of TOKU to Amazon Channels, Amazon Prime subscribers can now access an array of series and movies on demand through a variety of Amazon Video compatible devices, including Smart TVs, Blu-ray players, computers, game consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire tablets, iOS and Android devices, and many more. TOKU has plans to launch its linear programming on Amazon Channels in the near future.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Amazon Prime, Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications, and MCTV.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit tokuhd.com.