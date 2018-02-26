TOKU to Feature U.S. Premiere of the Chinese Crime Fiction, Amazing Detective Di Renjie 2

West Palm Beach, FL – February 26, 2018 – TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, will feature for the first time in the U.S. the critically-acclaimed Chinese historical period drama television series AmazingDetective Di Renjie 2.

“We are proud to introduce the second installment of the highly-rated Chinese series AmazingDetective Di Renjie to the American audience,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “We feel confident that this series is going to enjoy great success, it features a captivating story that successfully blends historical elements with exciting crime fiction.”

Starting March 21st, every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST, the TOKU audience will continue to enjoy one of China’s most successful detective fictions. Based on Gong'an crime fiction, AmazingDetective Di Renjie 2 depicts the story of De Renjie, a skilled detective who uses his amazing analytical ability to crack some of the biggest cases in the country. Directed by Qian Yanqiu, AmazingDetective Di Renjie 2 features a talented cast led by Liang Guanhua and Zhang Zijian. Comprised of 40 episodes, the final episode is scheduled to premiere on December 26th.

In addition, as part of its efforts to connect its viewers with more top-quality Japanese content, TOKU will feature the network premiere of three highly popular Japanese titles: Samurai Cat: Tamanojo Goes Edp,Samuari Cat and Ultraman Mebius.

Summary:

Samurai Cat: Tamanojo Goes Edp(The Movie)

3/3/18 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Takeshi Watanabe, Yoshitaka Yamaguchi

Cast: Kazuki Kitamura, Megumi Yokoyama

Synopsis: Kyutaro, a famous swordsman, is hired by a dog-loving gang to kill their feline-loving rival's beloved cat. However, as soon as he lays eyes on the cute and fluffy white kitty he becomes a cat lover.

Samuari Cat

3/7/18, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST

Episodes: 12

Director: Yoshitaka Yamaguchi

Cast: Kazuki Kitamura, Kaoru Hirata

Synopsis: Kyutaro Madarame, a down-on-his-luck samurai, is hired to assassinate a fluffy white cat that belongs to a wealthy local boss. Instead, Kyutaro decides not to move forward with his mission and vows to protect the cat from harm.

Ultraman Mebius

3/19/18, Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST

Episodes: 50

Cast: Shunji Igarashi, Misato Hirata

Synopsis: Chosen as Earth’s new protector, Ultraman Mebius was granted the Mebius brace by the Father of Ultra. Now, Ultraman Mebius must learn quickly how to use his maximum potential in order to save mankind.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications and MCTV.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.