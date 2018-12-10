TOKU Ends 2018 on a High Note with Premiere of The Urban Legend on a Village

West Palm Beach, FL – December 10, 2018 – TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand network delivering the most sought-after live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, celebrates the end of the year with the network premiere of The Urban Legend on a Village, the highly anticipated Japanese horror film starring pop star Ito Nene from Nogizaka46.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Torii Yasutake, The Urban Legend on a Village follows the story of Yoshio, Kosuke and Tomohisa, three journalists who are chasing after the truth behind some of Japan’s most popular urban legends. Publishing their findings on the internet, the trio has become notorious for their videos on the legend of the Sugisawa Village. During a trip to the infamous village, Kosuke mysteriously disappears, leaving everyone else without a clue and desperate to find their dear colleague. Also known as Sugisawa Mura Toshi Densetsu, The Urban Legend on a Village will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. EST.

“The Urban Legend on a Village features a talented cast led by Nogizaka46’s star Ito Nene, Soejim Shingo and Akitoshi Otaki,” stated Jesús Piñango, director of TV content strategy at Olympusat. “The film leans more on suspense rather than gore, leaving audiences everywhere terrified.”

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity and Hotwire Communications, or on-demand through Amazon Prime and watchtoku.com.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.