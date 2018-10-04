TOKU Celebrates the Spookiest Month of the Year with Six Terrifying U.S. Premieres

West Palm Beach, FL – October 4, 2018 – In honor of Halloween, TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, will feature a whole month brimming with terrifying horror films, including the much-anticipated U.S. premiere of Death on Live Streaming and Death Blog on All Hallows' Eve.

“Year after year, Halloween has proven to be one of the most popular celebrations among our viewers, which is why this year we have put together six horrifying Japanese films, including three films from the popular Battle of Demons franchise and two spine-chilling premieres on October 31,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Japanese horror films have become a cultural phenomenon around the world and are considered to be some of the most terrifying films ever created, serving as an inspiration to a great number of filmmakers in the western hemisphere.”

The blood-curdling films premiering this month on TOKU are:

10/6/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Jirô Nagae

Cast: Ayaka Kikuchi, Yua Ashihara

Synopsis: searches all over her room only to find nothing. However, the next day she realizes a creepy and mysterious woman has been staring at her from the gap between the wall and the drawer.

Battle of Demons

10/13/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Kotaro Terauchi

Cast: Hirofumi Araki, Rina Aizawa

Synopsis: Far from human town, lies the remote village of Kigasato, a town reserved only for demons. Most demons patiently wait for their next bride, schoolgirls who are kidnapped from the village and forced to marry their beautiful but cruel 100-year old companions.

Battle of Demons 2

10/20/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Kotaro Terauchi

Cast: Hirofumi Araki, Rina Aizawa

Synopsis: Twenty years before the events of Battle of Demons, a human girl destined to become "the bride of a demon” finds that the Oni’s village is seriously in danger. A fierce monster is coming back after a 500-year hibernation.

Battle of Demons 3

10/28/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Kotaro Terauchi

Cast: Hirofumi Araki, Rina Aizawa

Synopsis: Another human girl, Momoko, who was brought into Oni’s village to become "the bride of a demon" is turned down by her fiancé. Heartbroken, she swears revenge and plots with another demon to assassinate the chief of the village.

Death Blog

10/31/2018 at 8 p.m. EST

Director: Masaaki Jindo

Cast: Mika Akizuki, Rino Aoki

Synopsis: There’s an urban legend about the blog that brings tragedy and fear. Shy and inner-minded high school girl, Hitomi, writes and jokes about her school and friends on her blog. But everyone she has ever written about on the blog encounters terrifying tragedy, even death.

Death on Live Streaming

10/31/2018 at 9:30 p.m. EST

Director: Masaaki Nido

Cast: Aimi Nojo, Misato Kawauchi

Synopsis: Ayumi is a college student who is filming a horror movie about a live-streaming website that brings death to everyone who logs in. One day, she receives a strange link from her old friend Yoriko and clicks on it -- a fateful decision she will live to regret.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications and MCTV.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.