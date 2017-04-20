TOKU Announces the U.S. Premiere of Ultraman Neos

West Palm Beach, FL – April 20, 2017 – TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, announced the U.S. premiere of the tokusatsu television series, Ultraman Neos on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Weekdays at 7 p.m. EST, TOKU will feature for the first time in the U.S. the 15th installment of the Ultra series, Ultraman Neos. This 12-episode Japanese television series follows the adventures of Ultraman Neos, a skilled warrior from Nebula M78 who is sent to Planet Earth alongside his commander Ultraseven 21 to protect mankind from terrifying kaiju and alien invasions. Upon arriving to earth, Neos quickly merges with Genki Kagura, a young member of the Hi-tech Earth Alert Rescue Team, to join the fight against any terrestrial or extraterrestrial threats.

“We are thrilled to be the first to air Ultraman Neos in the U.S. I’m certain that it’s going to be a success; the Ultra series enjoys great popularity among our audience,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “At TOKU, we continue to strengthen our programming by offering more high-quality tokusatsu titles and exciting premieres that viewers might not find anywhere else.”

Starring Jun Takatsuki, Kyusaku Shimada, Shigeki Kagemaru and Hiroyuki Okano, Ultraman Neos is a Tsuburaya Productions written by Junki Takegami and directed by talent filmmakers such as Toshiyuki Takano. The series enjoys great popularity among Ultraman fans internationally, playing homage to previous installments while it introduces new and exciting characters. TOKU will now air all 30-minute episodes subtitled in English. The final episode of Ultraman Neos is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications, and MCTV.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit tokuhd.com.