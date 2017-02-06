TOKU Announces Premieres, Including the Popular Miniseries World War Blue

West Palm Beach, FL – January 30, 2017 – TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, announces the network premiere of the highly anticipated miniseries World War Blue on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 9 p.m. EST.

During the course of the month, every Monday at 9 p.m. EST, TOKU will feature World War Blue, a riveting miniseries that takes place in the middle of an epic war between the Kingdom of Segua and the Ninteldo Empire, two powerful realms battling for dominance over the land of Consume. After years of conflict, the kingdom of Segua is on the verge of an imminent defeat, fortunately for the army of Segua, the sudden appearance of a young warrior named Gear puts them back on the battlefield.

Based on a manga called Aoi Sekai no Chūshin de, World War Blue pays tribute to one of the most recurrent debates in the world of the gaming and anime, the console wars. All the characters are based on popular Nintendo and Sega games, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, among others.

“Video games are responsible for some of the most memorable characters ever created, which is why so many movies and series are based on popular console games,” said Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “At Olympusat we take great pride in supporting multicultural content, which is why we are investing in more high-quality programming that showcases different cultures and filmmaking techniques.”

In addition to World War Blue, every Saturday at 10 p.m. EST, TOKU will premiere one striking Asian movie. The Films that are premiering this month are the Japanese action film Kunoichi Hunters: Sentenced to Female Hell (2/11/2017), and the Thai films Oh My Ghost 2 (2/18/2017) and Tiger Blade (2/25/2017).

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum and Comcast Xfinity. For more information on TOKU’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit tokuhd.com.

###