TOKU Announces the Premiere of Two Action-packed Thai Films

West Palm Beach, FL – March 10, 2017 – TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, announced the network premiere of two uproarious action-packed movies from Thailand – Deep in the Jungle and Ghost Mother.

On Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, TOKU will feature Deep in the Jungle, a captivating thriller that combines action and suspense with romance. The film follows the story of Nawin, an army special agent who wishes to withdraw from a top secret scientific program. The strict surveillance and recurrent unlawful practices make him realize that there is more to the situation than meets the eye. As he starts to investigate, he discovers that the program is conducting brutal medical procedures to a young woman, therefore he decides to risk everything and help her escape. Written and directed by Teerawat Rujintham, Deep in the Jungle is a Pranakorn Films production starring Ploy Jindachote, Sakda Kaewbuadee and Jesdaporn Pholdee.

The action continues on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST with Ghost Mother. This riveting horror film tells the story of Nuntha, a woman who returns from the dead to protect her family from a ruthless group of mobsters, and seek vengeance from the man who murdered her and her brother. Written and directed by Tharathon Siripanwarapon, Ghost Mother is a Tai Seng Entertainment production starring Natnischa Cerdchoobuphakaree, Pachrapa Chaichua and Focus Jeerakul.

“TOKU is committed to supporting international cinema and offering top-quality programming from Asia, and these movies are not the exception,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Thai cinema is very popular among our audience; I’m certain that both films are going to be a big success.”

TOKU is currently available on AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum and Comcast Xfinity. For more information on TOKU’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit tokuhd.com.