TOKU Announces the Most Highly-anticipated Titles in the Ultra series U.S. Premieres

West Palm Beach, FL – July 25, 2017 – TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, announced today the U.S. premiere of two adrenaline-packed Thai films, and four gripping television series, including three of the most highly-anticipated tokusatsu titles in the Ultra series – Neo Ultra Q, Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster and Ultraman Zero.

“TOKU continues to strengthen its programming lineup by offering exciting content from the Asian-Pacific region. This month, we have put together an unrivaled collection of live-action movies and series never before seen in the U.S.,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “TOKU is well-known for the quality and variety of its content; I’m confident that these titles are going enjoy great popularity among our audience.”

Throughout the month, TOKU will feature for the first time in the U.S., six exciting titles that promise to capture the viewer’s attention from beginning to end.

The contemporary Thai films that will premiere this month are:

Ghost Day

August 12, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Thanit Jitnukul

Cast: Joey Boy and Pimradapa Wright

Synopsis: Set in modern-day Bangkok, Ghost Day tells the story of a television series production crew, who decided to film in an alleged haunted location, provoking many terrifying paranormal events.

Pahuyut Fighting Beat

August 26, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Piti Jaturaphat

Cast: Than Thanakorn and Sura Theerakorn

Synopsis: Pahuyut Fighting Beat follows the story of a group of young Muay Thai experts who are forced to use their fighting skills to protect themselves and their mentor’s daughter from a mortal threat.

The fan-favorite series that will premiere this month on TOKU are:

Project X

Starting August 23, 2017, every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Sarawut Wichiensarn

Cast: Rushanun Ruanpetch and Nattarika Faodan

Synopsis: Project X is a 12-episode Thai series about eight teenagers who were recruited by a mysterious man to find the truth about some of the most puzzling and peculiar unsolved cases.

Neo Ultra Q

Starting August 15, 2017, Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. EST

Directors: Gakuryū Ishii, Yasutomo Nakai, Yu Irie and Kiyotaka Taguchi

Cast: Seiichi Tanabe and Rin Takanashi

Synopsis: Based on the fan-favorite classic Ultra Q, this 12-episode series tells the story of three brave friends who risk their lives investigating bizarre monster appearances, strange ecological catastrophes and paranormal events.

Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster

Starting August 31, 2017, Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. EST

Directors: Yūichi Kikuchi, Tsugumi Kitaura and Hirochika Muraishi

Cast: Shota Minami and Saki Kamiryo

Synopsis: Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster is an adaptation of the popular video game Mega Monster Battle. This 26-episode Japanese series follows the story of a fearless space crew who fights against powerful monsters in a distant planet across the universe.

Ultraman Zero: The Chronicles

Starting August 31, 2017, Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST

Director: Koichi Sakamoto

Cast: Mamoru Miyano

Synopsis: One of the latest installments of the popular Ultra series. Ultraman Zero: The Chronicles is a 26-episode tokusatsu television series that follows the adventures of Ultraman Zero, the son of the legendary Ultra Seven, as he fights against some of the most powerful kaiju humanity has ever seen.



