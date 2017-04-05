TOKU Announces Horror and Fantasy Movies Premiere on April

West Palm Beach, FL – April 5, 2017 – TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand television network dedicated to eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, announced the network premiere of four adrenaline-packed Thai film brimming with mythical creatures, frightful monsters and paranormal events.

“TOKU distinguishes itself from the competition for its large variety of unrivaled programming from Asia, which is why we have put together a collection of films that promise to capture the viewer’s attention from beginning to end,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. ““Horror and fantasy are among the most popular genres within our audience. I’m certain that these movies are going to enjoy great success.”

The Supernatural thrillers that will premiere this month on TOKU are:Perng Mang: The Haunted Drum (4/8/2017), The Legend of Sudsakorn (4/15/2017), The Sister (4/22/2017) and The Unborn Child (4/29/2017).



Perng Mang: The Haunted Drum

On April 8, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Horror / TV-14

Cast: Kett Thantup, Woranuch BhiromBhakdi and Pisan Akaraseni

Directors: Nuttapeera Chomsri and Sranya Noithai

Synopsis: Perng Mang: The Haunted Drum tells the story of Ping, a young nobleman who inherits incredible musical knowledge along with a mysterious drum that has the power of bringing success or death to whoever plays it.

The Legend of Sudsakorn

On April 15, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Fantasy / TV-14

Cast: Charlie Trairat and Sorachai Sang-aakaat

Director: Krisorn Buramasing

Synopsis: The Legend of Sudsakorn follows the adventures of Sudsakorn, a young man, raised in the ancient traditions of magic by his grandfather. Curious to find out what happened to his father, he sets off in a magical quest to find him and bring him back home. However, he will have to face powerful creatures and demons if he wishes to stay alive and reunite his family.

The Sister

On April 22, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Horror / TV-14

Cast: Liliana Marie Albert, Camille Debry and Peter Doyle

Director: Tiwa Moeithaisong

Synopsis: The Sister tells the story of a group of teen musicians who checked into a hotel after a performance outside of Bangkok, not knowing that the room they are staying in harbors a deadly secret. Therefore, they must work together to solve an inexplicable mystery if they wish to survive.

The Unborn Child

On April 29, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Horror / TV-14

Cast: Somchai Kemglad and Pitchanart Sakakorn

Director: Poj Arnon

Synopsis: Based on true events, The Unborn Child tells the terrifying story of a woman who claims that she and her family are being haunted by the ghost of her unborn son.

TOKU is currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity, Hotwire Communications and MCTV.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit tokuhd.com.