Token Creek Sees ‘Marked Improvement’ in Image Quality with Addition of Three FUJINON Wide-Angles and Four Zooms

Wayne, N.J. – Madison, WI-based Token Creek Mobile Television has added three XA99x8.4 ultra-wide field production lenses and four HA18x5.5 HD zooms to complement Grass Valley LDX80 cameras on its Sioux truck. The lenses have already been used for coverage of the Minnesota Vikings National Football League (NFL) home games, National Basketball Association (NBA) play and PAC12 college football.

“Since making the switch recently to the new FUJINON lenses, we’ve noticed a marked improvement in the quality of the images coming from our cameras,” said company president Token Creek FUJINON 99 lensJohn Salzwedel. “The 99x gives our customers that unique combination of the distance and width they need. And the HA18x zoom covers the entire frame so beautifully. Thanks to these new lenses, what we’re offering our clientele has advanced significantly. They’re thrilled, and so are we.”

The Sioux truck is scheduled for coverage of upcoming professional NBA and college NCAA basketball games.

The XA99x8.4 combines high-performance imaging, a long zoom reach, and an ultra-wide angle. It offers a zoom range of 99x, a focal length of 8.4 to 832mm, and MOD of 2.9m. It features a newly developed patented image stabilization technology for rock-steady performance, which is especially critical for long-distance HD shots. High-resolution 16-bit encoders are standard, making it suitable to virtual, robotic, and digital signage, among other applications. FUJINON’s exclusive GO-Technology improves image resolution and chromatic aberrations at all focal lengths.

This 2/3-inch telephoto field lens employs the latest High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating (HT-EBC) resulting in richer colors and greatly improved blue response and transmittance. HT-EBC coupled with FUJINON’s exclusive Aspheric Technology reduce ghost and flare and increase light transmission. A proprietary anti-fogging design minimizes lens fogging and reduces downtime due to moisture—a critical concern when shooting in all types of weather conditions.

FUJINON’s Premier Series HA18x5.5 offers 18x zoom from 5.5mm at the wide angle to 100mm on the telephoto end to capture images for a versatile range of scenes. It features high-precision large-diameter aspheric elements, designed with Fujifilm’s proprietary cutting-edge optical simulation technology, achieving sharpness at the center as well as all corners to deliver edge-to-edge premium image quality. Like the XA99x, the HA18x employs the HT-EBC coatings, as well as Aspheric Technology, making these the highest performing 2/3” lenses in the market today.

In addition to the new XA99x’s and HA18x’s, Token Creek’s FUJINON lens equipment arsenal, includes: two FUJINON XA101x8.9 BESM-T26C and six FUJINON XA88x8.8 BESM-T26D telephoto field lenses, and six FUJINON ZA12x4.5BERD wide angle lenses.

About Token Creek Mobile Television

Since 1992, Token Creek Mobile Television, Inc. has served the mobile broadcast production needs for network, regional and local sports broadcasters, as well as the entertainment industry, educators and Fortune 500 corporations. With state-of-the-art mobile production units and a prime Midwest location near Madison, Wisconsin, Token Creek Mobile Television Inc. has provided mobile production units to sports clients like ESPN ,PAC12, CBS Sports Network, NBC Sports,NFL Network, Alliance Productions, NBA Entertainment and NFL Network; corporate clients such as EPIC Systems, Harley-Davidson and Georgia-Pacific; and local stations WLEX in Lexington, KY, KVLY in Fargo, WCIU/Chicago and KSTP/KSTC in Minneapolis.

With an unparalleled record of high-quality production services, a team with years of broadcast production experience and a fleet of mobile units with premier technology, Token Creek Mobile Television, Inc. provides production solutions to clients, regardless of the production’s price range.

Visit www.tokencreek.com for more information.

