TNT to Exclusively Televise First-Ever NBA Fashion Show Produced by Springhill Productions and Presented by Samsung Galaxy

TNT will exclusively televise the first-ever NBA fashion show – NBA All-Star All-Style presented by Samsung Galaxy – a special showcase for the fashion-forward league and some of its marquee players and top personalities on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The one-hour show, executive produced by LeBron James’ Springhill Production Company and in association with Turner Sports and IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion and media, will feature a runway competition including James Harden,Klay Thompson, Chandler Parsons, DeMarcus Cousins, Zach LaVine and other NBA stars, along with supermodels and style experts, among others. Steve Mayer of IMG joins James as executive producer of the show.

NBA All-Star All-Style presented by Samsung Galaxy will be taped Friday, Feb. 13, inside the grand ballroom of the historic Hammerstein Theater in New York. The show will consist of three rounds – dressing for the boardroom, a night out, and attire worn to the game – with the players teaming with a stylist and model as they walk the runway. The first round will consist of eight players, with four players advancing to the second round and the top two competing in the finals.

The show will include integration with TNT’s popular Inside the NBA as Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith join the judging panel alongside designer John Elliott, WNBA star Elena Delle Donne and GQ Style Editor Will Welch, while Shaquille O’Neal serves as the emcee. Additionally, Kevin Hart will provide commentary and conduct interviews backstage, and John Wall will be a contributor to the show while Turner Sports style correspondent Damaris Lewis hosts behind-the-scenes segments.

“The NBA and its players have always been at the forefront of style and entertainment and this show falls directly at that intersection of sports and pop culture,” said Craig Barry, SVP of production and executive creative director, Turner Sports. “This will be a fun, innovative showcase, as an extension of All-Star weekend, that serves as a great opportunity to create an entertaining experience for passionate and casual fans of all ages.”

IMG models participating in the show include Erin Heatherton, Chanel Iman,Rachel Hilbert and Shanina Shaik.The musical soundtrack to the event will include live performances by platinum-selling recording artists

Flo Rida and Wale along with a set from DJ NEM.

In addition to Samsung Galaxy as the presenting sponsor, Kia Motors, longtime presenting sponsor of Inside the NBA, and CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka, the official toast of the NBA, will all be integrated into the show.

The NBA All-Star All-Style presented by Samsung Galaxy show is part of Turner Sports’ comprehensive coverage of NBA All-Star 2015. TNT is the exclusive home of extensive live NBA All-Star coverage including all of the marquee events from New York including the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, Feb. 13;State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, featuring the Degree Shooting Stars, Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Foot Locker Three Point Contest and Sprite Slam Dunk onSaturday, Feb. 14; and the 2015 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15.

