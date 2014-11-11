TNDV Simplifies Fiber Transport With MultiDyne(R) SMPTE-HUT Universal Camera Transceiver

By Dramatically Extending HD Camera Transmission Distances, MultiDyne's SMPTE-HUT Brings Increased Flexibility, Ease of Use, and Time Savings to TNDV's Mobile Sports and Entertainment Productions

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- Nov. 10, 2014 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announced that Emmy(R)-award winning mobile television production company TNDV has chosen MultiDyne's SMPTE-HUT universal camera transceiver to simplify fiber transport and improve signal integrity for live and recorded productions. Designed to extend transmission distances of HD cameras limited by hybrid copper/fiber cable up to 10km using two single-mode fibers, MultiDyne's SMPTE-HUT provides TNDV with increased flexibility, ease of use, and time savings, while lowering the company's operational expenses.

"To reduce the cost and complexity associated with long-distance cable runs, we needed a flexible, compact transmission solution that would enable us to convert single-mode fiber into SMPTE fiber," said Nic Dugger, president and owner of TNDV. "MultiDyne's SMPTE-HUT camera transceiver has transformed our operations. By dramatically lowering the number of heavy camera cables we use, SMPTE-HUT decreases our transport distances, costs, and bandwidth, while also eliminating noise artifacts, guaranteeing the integrity of our productions."

TNDV is using SMPTE-HUT on its HD production trucks to support a variety of applications, including live sports, broadcast entertainment specials, and corporate events. Leveraging the high-performance camera transport system, TNDV camera operators now rely on far less cables at remote production locations. For example, prior to deploying SMPTE-HUT, TNDV would typically use ten 1,000ft cables for a 10-camera production. With SMPTE-HUT, the production company can use a single tactical fiber connection, or two at most, resulting in substantial savings in terms of time, money, and weight involved with having to carry multiple hybrid cables. In addition, SMPTE-HUT seamlessly reduces RD, EMI, and grounding issues, maximizing TNDV's reliability in the field.

Featuring a rugged design that is ideal for withstanding harsh broadcasting environments, the SMPTE-HUT can be used as both a passive, unpowered system or as a powered system. Extremely lightweight, flexible, and versatile, the camera transceiver supports a wide range of HD camera models, including those by Sony(R), Ikegami, Grass Valley(TM), and Panasonic, providing TNDV with a single solution for all of its fiber transport needs. Operators can customize the SMPTE-HUT system by choosing optical or hybrid connectors that best match their specific requirements.

"In the mobile production world, simplicity is critical," said Frank Jachetta, president at MultiDyne. "We design all of our transport solutions with convenience, reliability, and efficiency in mind. The SMPTE-HUT system is easy to use and very powerful, making it ideal for use in remote broadcasting, sports, shared control rooms, campus facilities, arenas, and stadiums."

About TNDV

Formed in 2004, TNDV: Television represents the culmination of over 22 years of broadcast and live production for Nic Dugger, owner and president, and his staff of full-time engineers. TNDV produces events from small single-camera productions all the way up to multi-million dollar international TV events, and takes pride in building custom solutions for challenging productions of any size, in any situation. Recent projects include the live concert productions at the NCAA Final Four, the Re/Max Long Drive Challenge on ESPN, and for the first time in broadcasting history TNDV produced the 2014 Hat Trick of Country Music Award show red carpet specials, including the CMA Awards, the CMT Awards, and the ACM Awards. Please call 615-585-6528 or visit www.tndv.com for more information.

About MultiDyne (www.multidyne.com)

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne(R) has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.

