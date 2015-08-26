TIMELINE LAUNCHES THE FIRST 4K ULTRA HD OUTSIDE BROADCAST TRUCK IN EUROPE

IBC 2015 September 11-15 Hall 11, Stand 11C20

London, U.K. —August 25, 2015 Timeline Television, a market leading provider of outside broadcast, post-production, and studio-based services for all major UK networks, has supported UK sports broadcaster BT Sport’s launch of BT Sport Ultra HD, Europe’s first such channel.

BT Sport broadcast the FA Community Shield between Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday 2, August at Wembley Stadium, utilising Timeline Television’s purpose built 4K Ultra HD truck.

The truck, named UHD1, has been designed and built by Timeline Television and encapsulates the very best 4K technology on the market from manufacturers across the industry. The truck’s build and advanced technology will be shown on 4K screens on Fujifilm’s stand at IBC where Timeline is co-exhibiting with Fujifilm Fujinon in Hall 11 stand 11C20.

The worlds first 12 Sony HDC-4300 2/3 inch Ultra HD 4K cameras and Fujinon Ultra HD 4K 2/3 inch 80:1 box and 22:1 ENG lenses captured the FA Community Shield match. These fed into a Sony UHD 4K PWS-4400 server that were then fed through by six EVS operators to the industry’s latest Ultra HD 4K technology including:

- Snell Kahuna UHD 4K vision mixer and Sirius router

- Axon signal processing equipment & Axon Cerebrum control system

- EVS XT3 UHD 4K servers

- Grass Valley Kaleido-Modular-X multiviewers & Belden cable

The vehicle is a double expanding rigid truck with a spacious seven-seat production area. Six EVS operators in the adjacent area produce 4K UHD cinematic output. The sound area features a Calrec Artemis desk in a 5.1 mixing environment.

Dan McDonnell, Managing Director at Timeline said: “We have made broadcast history with the launch of UHD1 at the FA Community Shield. To be involved in the first live 4K Ultra HD broadcast in Europe is a proud moment for Timeline Television and a fantastic testament to everybody who worked on this project over the last 9 months. We look forward to speaking to visitors at IBC about the truck and looking at ways we can leverage this technology for other genres.”

Timeline holds a four year contract with BT Sport for the provision of 4K Ultra HD OB’s to complement BT Sport’s extensive Ultra HD program portfolio. The unit is available for hire for both sporting events and other production genres such as the arts, natural history entertainment events.

About Timeline

Timeline has worked with all the major UK and International networks to deliver technical and creative facilities for programmes as diverse as live music and awards shows, political conferences, global and domestic sporting competitions, light entertainment and current affairs.

Timeline has the ability to provide facilities from concept to completion, including: outside broadcasts, post production and tapeless solutions.

With two large post production facilities in London and a third in MediaCityUK, Timeline provides state-of-the-art facilities to major broadcasters including BBC, BT Sport and ITV.

Timeline is the industry’s leading authority on shared server systems and specialises in the delivery of IP Director networks. Timeline has installed systems on outside broadcasts and designed and built permanent installations for clients such as studio builds, including Racing UK at Ealing Studios. More information about Timeline is available at www.timeline.tv

