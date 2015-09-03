Timecode Systems Highlights Partner Integrations at IBC2015

WORCESTER, U.K. -- Sept. 3, 2015 -- Timecode Systems Ltd., a pioneer in wireless technologies for sharing timecode and metadata, announced that it will feature partner integrations with Sound Devices LLC, and ARRI at IBC2015. The live demonstrations on the Timecode Systems stand will show how these unique integrations create powerful workflow advantages for users.

Sound Devices 6-Series field recorders and the MovieSlate(TM) 8 iOS app:

In this integrated workflow, a Timecode Systems :wave unit is set up as a master timecode clock, transmitting wireless timecode and sync data to all connected "slave" devices over the long-range and robust 865-923 MHz RF band. The receiving slave units, such as Timecode Systems' :mini trx+, :pulse, or other :wave units, output linear timecode (LTC) and genlock to connected cameras with incredible accuracy.

The :wave's timecode and sync ports provide wired LTC and word clock data to the Sound Devices recorder, ensuring all recorded sound files contain the same accurate timecode as the cameras, utilising the high-resolution word clock and genlock signals for perfect sync across all devices on set. The :wave unit's data port connects to Sound Devices' USB port in order to push or pull metadata, monitor status, control, and wirelessly enable the device.

Using the :wave's integrated Wi-Fi interface, users can connect to the MovieSlate 8 iOS application, from which they can start and stop shots, sync timecode and metadata, and effortlessly generate stunning sound reports -- all through a subscription to MovieSlate 8's PRO Features bundle.

"We're very pleased to be collaborating with Timecode Systems to help make timecode and metadata sharing on set more streamlined than it's ever been before," said Paul Isaacs, director of product management and design, Sound Devices. "The :wave will be a great companion piece for our 788T, 688, 664, and 633 field audio mixer-recorders and will provide our customers with an easy way to distribute timecode, share metadata, and deliver sound reports -- plus control and monitor status from their smartphones and tablets."

ARRI ALEXA cameras and the MovieSlate 8 iOS app:

The integrated workflow with ARRI ALEXA cameras sees the Timecode Systems :pulse unit set up as an RF slave timecode clock. Like :wave does with audio, :pulse receives wireless timecode and sync data from a master timecode clock -- such as another :pulse or :wave unit -- over the long-range and robust 865-923 MHz RF band. The :pulse unit provides LTC (and genlock, if applicable) to the connected ALEXA camera. The Ethernet port of the ALEXA is connected to the Ethernet port of the :pulse. This setup not only powers the :pulse but allows an Ethernet-to-Wi-Fi bridge for the MovieSlate 8 iOS app.

This integrated workflow enables users to connect to the ALEXA camera wirelessly to sync metadata, start and stop shots from the camera or MovieSlate, remotely control the camera and its settings, and view camera media status. Users can also log lens and camera metadata per frame to MovieSlate's shot history database and export elegant reports for post-production use. All of those capabilities are made possible by MovieSlate 8's PRO Features bundle subscription.

