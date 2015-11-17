Timecode Systems Chooses DigiBox as Master Distributor in Europe

WORCESTER, UK -- Nov. 17, 2015 -- Timecode Systems Ltd., a pioneer in wireless technologies for sharing timecode and metadata, announced today a new master distribution agreement with European distributor DigiBox. Under the agreement, DigiBox will be the exclusive distributor of all Timecode Systems products within Europe, including the UK and Ireland. DigiBox will supply, manage, and develop a network of dealer channels within that territory.

"DigiBox has more than 18 years of experience in the broadcast and professional video industry and are well-respected experts in their territory. Timecode Systems will benefit from DigiBox's expertise and reach throughout Europe as they aim to increase our market share across all verticals, predominantly in broadcast and film production," said Adam Parr, global sales director at Timecode Systems. "DigiBox will not only support our existing Timecode Systems dealers, but they will incorporate their own network of value-added resellers to ensure comprehensive geographical and market coverage."

"We are delighted to be working with Timecode Systems," said Jon Phillips, managing director of DigiBox. "These innovative products meet a growing need in the market and complement our current product portfolio. With our extensive network of value-added resellers and system integrators across Europe, we look forward to expanding Timecode Systems' business significantly."

More information about Timecode Systems and Timecode Buddy can be found at www.timecodesystems.com.

# # #

About DigiBox

DigiBox is a master distributor in the broadcast and professional video industry, representing some of the world's leading solution and product suppliers. Our highly skilled network of value-added resellers covers the UK, Europe, and the Nordic territories, ensuring comprehensive geographical and vertical market coverage.

DigiBox prides itself on its dedicated technical sales and skilled engineering teams working closely to meet the challenges of the broadcast, post-production, and proAV markets, assuring customers of a solution tailored to meet their individual needs. With experience in content distribution, digital conversion, and systems integration, the sales team focuses on creating partnerships with customers and suppliers to help manage complex requirements in an increasing number of markets.

About Timecode Systems

Timecode Systems Ltd. designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that meet the needs of today's shooting practices and recording formats. Whether using one camera in a studio, multiple cameras, or a whole army of wearables or minicams on location, Timecode Systems' products offer television and film productions an easy and reliable way to generate, sync, and share accurate timecode and metadata wirelessly over RF and Wi-Fi. Since the company's launch in 2012, Timecode Systems' products have become commonplace on reality shows, documentaries, and film sets across the UK, EMEA, and the US.

More information about Timecode Systems Ltd. can be found at www.timecodesystems.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/TCS_DigiBoxLogo.png

Photo Caption: DigiBox Logo

Follow Timecode Systems:

https://www.facebook.com/TimecodeBuddy

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1849166

https://twitter.com/TimecodeBuddy

https://www.youtube.com/user/TimecodeBuddy

https://vimeo.com/timecodesystems