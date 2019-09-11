Tiger Technology showcases collaborative storage and workflows at IBC 2019

GA, USA, 11 September 2019 –Tiger Technology, a leader in cloud storage and data management for the broadcast and post-production markets, will use this year's IBC to demonstrate its products leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS). These systems are designed to help customers migrate legacy archive content from older tape systems onto cloud or hybrid cloud systems, with the goal of lowering archival costs and increasing accessibility. Tiger systems integrate with Media Translation tape-to-cloud solutions to manage the migration, as well as with Spectra Logic and Qualstar archiving and backup systems. There will also be displays of Tiger Technology's workflow and data management tools integrated into ERA cloud storage and content creation systems.

The Tiger partner network now includes Nexsan, a StorCentric company. Nexsan and Tiger have signed a worldwide reseller agreement, under which Nexsan will offer Tiger Technology Collaborative Content Creation and Media Management software for Nexsan storage systems. The combination of Nexsan hardware and Tiger software provides a complete, high-performance workflow platform, now available through the worldwide Nexsan sales network.

Visitors to stand 7.B58 at IBC will be able to see live demonstrations of how Tiger Technology is leveraging the power of AWS. The Tiger Technology stand will be connected to the AWS booth in Hall 5, which will be demonstrating content distribution and cloud applications among other services. Files will be restored from tape using Media Translation Inc technology and indexed by Overcast HQ cloud media asset management software, with everything integrated through Tiger Bridge.

Tiger Bridge enables key cloud storage workflows. The latest version makes retrieving data even faster than before thanks to a new partial restore feature. This enables users to gain time and save on storage space by restoring only the minimum amount of data needed. Tiger Technology has built its reputation on designing software and high-performance, secure data management systems for the enterprise IT, surveillance, media and entertainment markets. Over the last 15 years its products have been recognized by leading users and suppliers in these sectors as reliable, efficient and cost-effective.

Tiger Technology will also display Tiger Store for managing high-performance multi-user collaborative workflows; Tiger Spaces, designed for multi-user project management and Avid bin locking; and the virtual storage manager, Tiger Pool.

Among the top facilities using Tiger Technology is ENVY Post Production. "We have been using Tiger products for over eight years," says ENVY UK technical operations director Jai Cave. "ENVY works on demanding, often fast turnaround productions and Tiger's systems provide the capability, reliability and support we need."

Tiger Bridge will also be shown integrated with Coeus cloud storage from UK IT workflow specialist ERA, which works with Tiger Bridge in its native form, as well as Tiger collaborative content creation tools. Stand-alone or integrated, Tiger Bridge empowers users to have the right data in the right place for the right cost.

All these products and demonstrations can be seen on Tiger Technology's stand, 7.B58, at IBC in the Amsterdam RAI from 13 to 17 September.

