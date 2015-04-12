Tiffen to Draw a Full House at NAB 2015 with Exclusive Look at New Steadicam Offerings and Special Garrett Brown Presentation

Las Vegas, Nevada – April 10, 2015 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of Academy Award-winning solutions, will feature new offerings from the Steadicam family at this year’s NAB show (booth C6019), held in Las Vegas from April 13th to April 16th. Known for revolutionizing industry action shots, Steadicam has evolved over the past three decades into a dynamic lineup of professional and handheld models. Headlining the new product lineup is Steadicam SOLO, which will be demonstrated with the brand new Arm and Vest package, and the new Steadicam Universal Smartphone Mount for Steadicam Curve and Smoothee, which is designed to support virtually any smartphone.

A Special Presentation by Steadicam Creator Garrett Brown

Garrett Brown, Steadicam inventor and Academy Award recipient, will also host a special Steadicam presentation at NAB on Tuesday April 14th from 2 PM – 3 PM at the B&H Booth (C11016/Studio – C10515). “Garrett Brown revolutionized the industry with the introduction of the Steadicam, and his contribution is immeasurable,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “His achievements in Steadicam technology have been widely recognized, with prestigious industry honors from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is this excellence that makes Steadicam the leader in camera stabilization, helping consumers and professionals create the world’s greatest images.”

Brown introduced Steadicam camera stabilization technology in 1975 after a week-long filming stint, where he developed and tested the first workable iteration of Steadicam with his wife, filming a shot of her running up and down the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum. A few months after showing “Rocky” director John Avildsen the shot, Brown found himself following Sylvester Stallone up the same steps with the Steadicam strapped securely to his body. Since then, Brown has shot nearly 100 films using the camera stabilizer, including “The Shining” and “Return of the Jedi.” Today, Steadicam stabilizers remain the standard in the industry, and continue to make impossible shots possible in nearly every form of media.

More About Steadicam SOLO and New Arm and Vest Package Demonstrations

Steadicam SOLO, which recently began shipping, is the perfect stabilization solution for DSLRs and camcorders. Its sleek and lightweight frame makes it the perfect travel companion, and its durability matches that of the larger, professional-grade Steadicam models. Capable of being folded to a highly compact 25 x 6 inch (64 x 15 cm) profile, the system will readily support cameras up to 10 lbs. (4.5kg) in weight. The closely engineered three-axis Gimbal design enables the most precise movement and stability demanded by professional operators, while the ergonomic foam handle and grips – which control the four section telescopic post – provide a high level of comfort during the most challenging of operations. A dynamic stabilizing solution, the SOLO effortlessly converts to a monopod mode for shooting from confined spaces.

Steadicam SOLO has already been honored with numerous industry awards and recognitions. It landed a coveted spot on Outdoor Photographer’s list of Editors’ Picks and was also given one ofDigital Photo’s 2014 Editors’ Choice Awards, which features the magazine’s handpicked “annual collection of noteworthy gear and technology.” SOLO was also the recipient of a Product Innovation Award from NewBay Media.

SOLO will be shown at NAB 2015 with the brand new Arm and Vest package, ergonomically designed for even greater comfort when shooting.

Introducing the Steadicam Universal Smartphone Mount

The new Steadicam Universal Smartphone Mount lends a stable hand to everyday, anywhere photography through the lens of the ever-present smartphone. Designed for imagemakers from the novice to the professional, the Universal Smartphone Mount attaches and balances virtually any smartphone to a Steadicam Smoothee or Steadicam Curve with ease and security. Users no longer have to worry about updating their Steadicam mount each time a new smartphone is released. This mount supports it all.

The Universal Smartphone Mount begins stabilizing in just two steps – just clip on to the Steadicam Smoothee or Steadicam Curve and begin capturing. It easily grips any mobile device with a dual lock clamp, adding extra security from accidental release and damage, while cradling it with soft foam pads for extra protection. Both image viewing and capturing are completely unobstructed, allowing for the best shot in any situation. Ideal for on-the-go photographers and videographers looking to catch the perfect spur-of-the-moment story or memory, the Universal Smartphone Mount is compact enough to fit in any Steadicam carrying case, and it will be ready to offer support whenever the moment strikes.

For added versatility and a unique shooting style, users can also attach the Universal Smartphone Mount to a tripod, including any tripod model from the Davis & Sanford collection, or place it on a flat surface for use as a tabletop stand.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning Technical Achievement and Scientific and Engineering Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences®, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the digital imaging accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. EMMY is a trademark property of ATAS/NATAS. ACADEMY AWARD and ACADEMY AWARDS are registered trademarks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

