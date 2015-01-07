Tiffani Lupenski Named ABC10/KGTV News Director

SAN DIEGO – ABC10/KGTV announced today that Tiffani Lupenski is to become the station’s next News Director. Lupenski is currently News Director at KATU-TV, the highly successful ABC affiliate in Portland, OR, a role she has held since 2012. Tiffani begins her new role in San Diego on Monday, March 9, 2015.

“We conducted a nationwide search for a news director, and Tiffani was at the top of our list,” said ABC10/KGTV VP and General Manager Jeff Block. “We couldn’t be happier to have an experienced news manager of her caliber taking the helm.”

“10News has seen tremendous success over the past several years, and we know that Tiffani Lupenski is the right news manager to guide our team forward,” said ABC10/KGTV Station Manager Joel Davis.

“The E.W. Scripps Company has a long and well-earned reputation for excellence in journalism, and KGTV is a shining example,” said Tiffani Lupenski. “I am excited to be joining the 10News team, and look forward to even greater successes as we move ahead.”

Prior to her current role at KATU-TV, Lupenski served as the station’s Assistant News Director. Before that, she was Executive Producer at KCPQ in Seattle. Prior career stops include serving as Executive Producer at top-rated KUSA-TV in Denver, following stints as the station’s late news producer as well as writer/producer earlier on. She also served as a Copy Editor/Producer at CNN Headline News in Atlanta. Tiffani began her news career as a reporter and anchor for both TV and radio, with stops at WGST Radio in Atlanta, WBMA-TV in Birmingham, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, and KTSA Radio in San Antonio. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Trinity University in San Antonio.