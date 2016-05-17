THRILLING SEASON ONE FINALE OF WGN AMERICA’S HIT SERIES ‘UNDERGROUND’ SOARS AS THE #1 SCRIPTED ORIGINAL SERIES ON CABLE ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN KEY DEMOS IN LIVE + 3 VIEWING

Los Angeles, May 16, 2016 – The pulse-pounding season one finale of WGN America’s hit Underground Railroad thriller “Underground,” created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, was the #1 scripted original series on cable last Wednesday night among sought-after demos Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 in Live + 3 viewing. Underground at 10 p.m. posted strong lifts over Live + Same day, increasing +81% in Adults 25-54 (911,000 vs. 502,000), +80% among Adults 18-49 (866,000 vs. 481,000) and +76% in Total Viewers (1.8 million vs. 1 million). On its finale night, “Underground” drew 2.5 million Total Viewers in Live + 3 delivery. Season-to-date, “Underground” has scored 3 million Total Viewers in Live + 7 viewing, and ignited Twitter as the #1 most social cable drama on Wednesday nights. “Underground” continues to outperform WGN America’s 2015-2016 primetime average by an outstanding +506% in Total Viewers, +918% among Adults 25-54 and +1,100% among Adults 18-49 in Live +7 viewing to date.

Executive-produced by Misha Green, Joe Pokaski, John Legend, Akiva Goldsman, Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius and Anthony Hemingway, and produced by Sony Pictures Television and Tribune Studios, “Underground” follows a courageous group of American heroes who attempt a daring flight to freedom in the greatest escape in history. “Underground” was recently renewed for a second season that is set to begin production this summer for a 2017 debut.

The For Your Consideration Emmy campaign for WGN America’s “Underground” is underway across print, online, social media, out-of-home and on-air ads for the standout series that has been praised as one of the best dramas of the year. The entire 18,000+ Academy of Television Arts and Sciences membership body recently received DVD screeners of “Underground,” along with online access to view the series’ full first season across multiple devices.

The celebrated cast of “Underground” includes Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Rosalee, Aldis Hodge as Noah, Christopher Meloni as August Pullman, Alano Miller as Cato, Jessica de Gouw as Elizabeth Hawkes, Marc Blucas as John Hawkes, Adina Porter as Pearly Mae, Mykelti Williamson as Moses, Amirah Vann as Ernestine, Johnny Ray Gill as Sam, Chris Chalk as William Still, Reed Diamond as Tom Macon, Theodus Crane as Zeke, James Lafferty as U.S. Marshall Kyle Risdin, Renwick Scott as Henry and Jussie Smollett as Josey.

“Underground” is created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski who executive produce alongside Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman of Weed Road Pictures; and Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures. Visionary artist and producer John Legend, an Academy Award, Golden Globe® and multi-Grammy Award winner, and his Get Lifted partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius executive produce. Additionally, Get Lifted oversees all elements of the show’s music. Anthony Hemingway directs and serves as executive producer for the first four episodes.

[Source: Nielsen Media Research -- Live + 7, Live + 3]

# # #

WGN America and Tribune Studios

WGN America, the flagship entertainment network of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is nationally distributed in nearly 80 million homes via cable, satellite and telco, with high-quality entertainment programming including the breakout hit series “Outsiders,” “Underground” and “Salem." The network also brings its audience a strong slate of popular first-run syndicated series and blockbuster movies. Through Tribune Studios, the creative development arm of Tribune Media, original content is produced for WGN America and Tribune local stations nationwide. Follow the network on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving US production business and operates 18 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 11 countries around the world. SPT’s worldwide networks portfolio includes 150 channel feeds, which are available in 178 countries reaching more than 1.3 billion cumulative households worldwide. Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.