Three Moms Get A Time Out in Lifetime Asia’s First Original Production

(Singapore, 18 August 2014) - Lifetime debuts its new family reality series Mom’s Time Out on August 28, featuring three families from Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines as they undertake a role reversal social experiment. The three moms take a 5-day holiday in Vietnam together, leaving the dads to manage their kids and household. Premiering every Thursday at 9p.m. (SIN/HK), the five half-hour series showcases the interesting and sometimes funny results when these typically hands-off dads are left in charge.

“We wanted to explore the idea that being a mom is an attitude and not just a biological relation, so we tested this out on three fathers from Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. As our first original production for Lifetime it was a fun and relatable subject for us to cut our teeth on,” said Chris Humphrey, director, production for A+E Networks Asia.

Mom’s Time Out encourages the theme of family, a strong focus in Asian culture, and attracted brands such as Angsana Lăng Cô, Central Vietnam, KidZania Kuala Lumpur, Sanrio Hello Kitty Town, The Little Big Club, and Huggies® Singapore to be part of the series.

Mom’s Time Out will bring to viewers an interactive second screen experience through a weekly parenting discussion. Viewers can stand to win a 3D2N stay for 2 at Angsana Lăng Cô, Central Vietnam when they download the ScanAd app on their Apple and Android devices. They can also participate in discussions such as managing a child’s social habits to handling a child’s tantrums.

“We are delighted to host the hardworking mothers of Mom’s Time Out. With breathtaking views of the East Sea and mountain landscapes, the chic and contemporary Angsana Lăng Cô is a fun-filled tropical getaway offering endless activities and relaxation options. We are confident that the moms will treasure their Time Out at Angsana Lăng Cô and really enjoy exploring Central Vietnam.” shares Jacqueline Kennedy, Area Director of Sales and Marketing for Angsana Lăng Cô, Central Vietnam.

Themed Attractions and Resorts, which operates famed theme parks KidZania Kuala Lumpur, Sanrio Hello Kitty Town, and The Little Big Club is proud to provide educational and recreational destinations for the families of Mom’s Time Out. “Destinations which offer something relevant and useful to parents and kids give added value to family bonding and our attractions do just that by providing hours of quality family playtime,” Themed Attractions and Resorts Philip Whittaker, Chief Marketing Officer says.

“We have long been a companion of mothers and fathers in caring for their babies. Through the series, we hope to encourage more parents to choose only the best partner to cater to their baby’s needs,” adds Josephine Soh, senior brand manager for Kimberly-Clark (Singapore).

Catch the amusing family adventures in Mom's Time Out this August on Lifetime.

Lifetime™ is available on StarHub TV Ch 514.