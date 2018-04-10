Three Major Broadcast Station Groups Register with ITN Holdings for ProVantageX

NEW YORK—April 9, 2018—ITN Holdings announced today it has licensed its state-of-the-art, end-to-end ProVantageX (PVX) platform to the stations owned by Gray Television, Hubbard Broadcasting and The E. W. Scripps Company. This announcement follows the recent news that FOX Television Stations has licensed PVX for both traditional and programmatic business solutions. PVX is the first platform that fully addresses all the intricacies of linear local and national television, as it expands to provide complete solutions for the video-everywhere evolution across the industry.

More than 800 stations nationwide are active on the PVX system to conduct transactions with ITN Holdings’ broadcast television business, ITN Networks. These station groups are now licensing PVX to use this advanced technology for conducting their business directly with agencies. PVX provides buyers and sellers with significant operational efficiencies in communicating, collecting information, building, transacting and managing media buys. Through detailed optimization and automated intelligence of workflows, PVX enables buyers to prioritize their focus on decisions that drive results, exploring and executing scenarios directly with stations that will advance client goals.

“Gray, Hubbard and Scripps stations are among the most valued by advertisers in their markets, delivering top quality program content and information across all screens,” said Stephen Poulin, Executive Vice President Platform Development, ITN Holdings. “PVX enables marketers to harness the full power of these stations with the speed and operational efficiency of digital buying, but with all the tools and transparency needed for linear television buys.”

PVX streamlines the workflows for buyers, using automated intelligence to link each step in an end-to-end platform, centrally managed to architect and execute larger, multi-level deals. Buyers and sellers are able to receive and respond quickly to offers and requests, and steward schedules by turning data into insights, insights into instructions and instructions into actions that ensure timely performance.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ITN Holdings to provide our clients with the advanced capabilities of PVX,” said Becky Meyer, VP of National Sales, Gray Television. “Ultimately, we see this platform as a valuable means for our clients and station teams to develop and advance strategies across all our program offerings.”

“At Scripps, we’re constantly looking at ways technology can accelerate and streamline the business with our clients across our 24 markets to deliver the best results. The PVX platform really advances this work, from commitment to execution,” said Michael O’Brien, vice president of sales for Scripps.

“We're excited to activate the Hubbard stations within PVX,” stated Val Napolitano, EVP Programmatic, Hubbard Broadcasting. “PVX streamlines the buy-sell process by using advanced technology to make television easier to buy.”

About ITN Holdings

ITN Holdings brings decades of experience and investment building the most advanced, fully operational enterprise of technology, data, inventory and services to the television and video advertising industry. Uniquely forged with both buy-side and sell-side objectives, ITN is driven to create value for marketers, their agencies, and inventory suppliers to grow their businesses. ProVantageX (PVX) is the flagship ad technology platform offered externally by ITN Holdings, after decades of evolution and use internally for ITN Networks. PVX is a fully-integrated demand-side and supply-side television and video platform powered by centralized automated intelligence.

About Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc.

Founded in 1923, Hubbard Broadcasting is a family owned and operated media company headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Hubbard Broadcasting owns 13 television stations and 41 radio stations across the country and also owns and operates the independent cable and satellite network REELZ. Hubbard Broadcasting also owns F&F Productions (a premier HDTV remote production facilities company) and the Hubbard Radio Network, which distributes talk radio content to subscribing radio stations in Minnesota and North Dakota.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”