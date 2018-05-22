Thorsten Sauer Appointed to the Board of OTT Content Distribution Provider Airbeem

London, 22 May 2018: Airbeem, the OTT content distribution platform, has appointed Thorsten Sauer as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Airbeem works with media companies, sports brands, broadcasters and content owners to create their own online video channels providing off-the-shelf solutions to enable any media owner to create their own OTT channel. Airbeem recently secured Series A funding round lead by Edge Investment to enable it to scale its product R&D sales and marketing and customer success teams worldwide.

Thorsten has extensive experience in the telecommunication and media industries. In 2001, he joined Ericsson and held a number of positions, overseeing the creation of one of the world’s largest media services companies. As President of Ericsson Broadcast and Media Services, now known as Red Bee Media, he developed the business organically and through the acquisitions of Technicolor’s Broadcast Services division (2012), Red Bee Media (2014) and FYI Television (2016). Before joining Ericsson, he worked as a senior business consultant for Siemens Management Consulting.

Steve Hardman, Airbeem CEO, said: “The appointment of Thorsten to our board comes at a time when we are investing heavily in sales and marketing to significantly grow the business. We believe we have a disruptive technology approach to video experience and OTT distribution for the direct to consumer market, providing premier content owners innovative monetisation tools to grow their channels and deliver their content to audiences with a tailored, enhanced user experience and a significant different commercial approach. Thorsten’s appointment brings valuable industry experience and vision to help us shape the vision of our OTT platform for the middle market.”

Thorsten Sauer, Executive Chairman of Airbeem, said: “Consumers habits prove the future of TV is over the top. I look forward to bringing my industry knowledge to further help Airbeem enable content owners to launch direct to consumer OTT channels around the world and help drive global growth of the company.”

About Airbeem

Airbeem provides an end to end content distribution platform and video experience platform empowering media companies, sports brands, broadcasters and content owners to create their own online video channels. Airbeem's leading software as a service (SaaS) solution is powered by the technology larger broadcasters use, which Airbeem is able to offer to any content owner to help them rapidly deploy immersive video experiences across platforms, combining out of the box business model innovation through flexible monetization models, such as SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, and call to action models, backed by analytical insights to optimise and personalise the user experience.

Airbeem’s Unique Dashboard provides an agile application builder to manage, control and dynamically change user experience through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, set top boxes, Apple TV, Roku, Smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Airbeem’s team brings years of video and TV experience and strong industry partnerships to offer a powerful SaaS based OTT solution backed by a customer success passion intrinsically linking them to the success of their customers video service.

