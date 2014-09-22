Thomson Video Networks' ViBE XT1000 Xtream Transcoder Wins IBC 2014 Best of Show Award From TV Technology Europe

RENNES, France -- Sept. 19, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that its ViBE(TM) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder, an all-new high-density video transcoder for OTT, cable, and telco applications, was honored with an IBC 2014 Best of Show Award by TV Technology Europe. The award acknowledges technological excellence at IBC2014. Of all the products exhibited at IBC2014, the ViBE XT1000 was one of only 14 products to win the award. "Last month we announced our Behind Every Screen approach to video delivery that combines on-premises and cloud-based resources to support our customers' broadcast and multi-screen services. The ViBE XT1000 is a crucial new piece of that strategy because our customers are under increasing pressure to launch new turnaround services rapidly and cost-effectively," said Christophe Delahousse, president, Thomson Video Networks. "Winning this coveted award not only puts us in very good company, but also verifies that we're on the right track with our strategy and product development, and filling a real need in the market." The IBC 2014 Best of Show Award program recognized outstanding products exhibited at IBC2014 in Amsterdam. Winners were selected by panels of professional users and editors based on descriptions provided by exhibitors and on the judges' inspection at the convention. TV Technology Europe announced the winners on Sept. 16. All nominated and winning products will be recognized in a post-show digital Best of Show Program Guide delivered to readers of NewBay Media's TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Radio, and Radio World magazines. The ViBE XT1000 supports up to 54 HD channels or 180 SD channels with transcoding from any format to any format including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/AVC, making it ideal for linear broadcasts on cable, IPTV, DTH, and DTTV services, as well as multi-screen delivery. The ViBE XT1000 joins the company's other industry-leading ViBE compression solutions in providing customers with every key capability they need to offer a profitable and successful multi-platform convergent video delivery solution. Further information about the ViBE XT1000 and other Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com. # # # About Thomson Video Networks A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(TM) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com. Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEXT1000XtreamTranscoder.jpg Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-BehindEveryScreenLogo.jpg Photo Caption: Behind Every Screen(TM) Logo