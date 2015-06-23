Thomson Video Networks Presents Strategy for Growth and Moves Headquarters to France's First Certified Energy-Efficient Office Building

RENNES, France — June 23, 2015 — Thomson Video Networks, a world leader in video compression for the media and TV broadcast industry, today announced that it has relocated its head office to a brand-new 7,000-square-meter building — the first office building in France to receive the Effinergie+ certification. The move is the latest reflection of Thomson Video Networks' ongoing growth and momentum spurred by the 2011 management buyout of the company. Thomson Video Networks currently employs over 400 people and has more than 15 facilities worldwide.

Thomson Video Networks offers high-quality video compression and delivery solutions to telecommunications operators, video service providers, and broadcasters, delivering optimum bandwidth management regardless of network type for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, or WebTV. The company has a presence in the following markets: contribution and distribution with compression offering low-latency and premium-quality links; broadcast TV with complete and scalable HD, SD, and Ultra HD video compression solutions for 24/7 terrestrial, cable, satellite, and IPTV operations; flexible OTT and multi-screen compression solutions for all screen types; cloud TV, including real-time transcoding and audio or video processing in the cloud using both virtualized and in-house platforms; and playout with advanced ad insertion, graphics, and content regionalization solutions.

Thomson Video Networks is one of the founding members of the French technology research institute b<>com. Approved by the French government in 2012, this technology research institute is tasked with accelerating research and innovation in digital technology for development and marketing of tools, products, and services to improve everyday life. Thomson Video Networks is also a member of the Images & Réseaux cluster.

The company's customers include Arqiva, Astro, the BBC, Canal+ Group, Eutelsat, France Télévisions, Sky Sports, Groupo Televisa, Teracom, and Vodafone España.

An independent company since 2011, Thomson Video Networks has been backed by the Winch Capital 3 fund of Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners (EdRIP) since December 2014. EdRIP manages one billion Euros and holds minority stakes in unquoted companies. As a specialist in the growth of international ISEs, this new partner will play a strategic role in supporting and continuing the development of Thomson Video Networks over the coming years.

Thomson Video Networks has built its growth strategy on three main pillars:

• Consolidation of leadership in the historical markets of terrestrial and satellite video distribution

• Becoming a key player in new segments including live Internet video broadcasting (OTT, IPTV, and cable services)

• Speeding up the development and roll-out of the Behind Every Screen® strategic approach, enabling operators to distribute video broadcast and multiscreen services in a single, simplified way using local or cloud-based encoding resources

"Backed by over 20 years of video quality and compression experience, Thomson Video Networks has become a global benchmark. In fact, more than one in five TV channels around the world now use our compression and broadcast technology, and we've set an ambitious long-term objective to double in size by 2020," said Christophe Delahousse, president, Thomson Video Networks. "The move to a dazzling new head office and new base in the French industrial ecosystem, together with the arrival of EdRIP as a shareholder and the management reinvestment, all point to a bright future for Thomson Video Networks. We are proud of our staff's commitment to excellence and firm focus on international markets for the development of innovative solutions such as our Behind Every Screen strategic approach. This strategy will enable us to accelerate our organic growth and grasp real external opportunities to further reinforce our position as a key player."

Located in the heart of ViaSilva in the "EcoCité" metropolitan development near the Rennes Atalante high-tech industrial center in France, the new head office marks a major, symbolic stage in the company's development. Thomson Video Networks provides an attractive and modern working environment that leads its class in energy efficiency and facilities for promoting innovation, discussion, and enthusiasm among staff. "Our new head office is a genuine showcase for our digital television expertise," Delahousse added. "This new building demonstrates our ability to support our clients and partners in rolling out their projects in France and worldwide."

Customer Deployment Examples

VODAFONE SPAIN and VALENCIA FC: The ViBE® VS7000 eMBMS-compatible video compression solution recently enabled signal coding in Mestalla, Spain, during the final league match, enabling a live broadcast from the stadium of several mobile HD channels via a 4G LTE network.

SKY SPORTS U.K.: The ViBE CP6000 contribution solution was used between March and November 2015 by the Sky Sports field teams broadcasting the 2015 Formula 1® (F1®) Grands Prix, providing several very high-quality video contribution links to the central broadcasting facility in London, where the video feeds were then decoded and rebroadcast across the U.K.

ASTRO MALAYSIA: Astro, a leading South Asia pay-TV operator offering 184 TV channels including 48 in HD, is using Thomson Video Networks' entire range of ViBE compression solutions for the launch of its new MUCS (Multi-screen Unified Compression System), designed to distribute content via satellite, IPTV, and OTT.



