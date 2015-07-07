Thomson Video Networks Partners With Dolby Laboratories and STMicroelectronics to Demonstrate HEVC Delivery With the Dolby AC-4 Audio Codec

RENNES, France -- July 7, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks has recently partnered with Dolby Laboratories and STMicroelectronics (ST) to demonstrate the first implementation of a complete encoding-decoding chain for HD and Ultra HD broadcast based on the new Dolby AC-4 audio codec. At the heart of a demonstration at the Dolby ATSC 3.0 showcase in Atlanta sits Thomson Video Networks' award-winning ViBE® VS7000 multi-screen encoding/transcoding platform and the ST Ultra HD STiH418 System-on-Chip (SoC).

Thomson Video Networks demonstrates high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) for Ultra HD video delivery featuring the integration of the Dolby AC-4 encoder with the ViBE VS7000 and a set-top box (STB) powered by ST's HEVC-capable SoC.

"The Dolby AC-4 audio format addresses the current and future needs of next-generation video and audio entertainment services," said Giles Baker, SVP, broadcast business group, Dolby Laboratories. "It enables the distribution of future generations of media content and experiences across the broadest range of devices with far better bandwidth efficiencies compared to today's solutions."

"The emerging Dolby AC-4 codec is rapidly becoming a new standard for next-generation audio encoding; in fact, it's known as the audio counterpart to the emerging HEVC video codec. Working together, AC-4 and HEVC provide a coherent and efficient solution to the challenge of transporting Ultra HD content on television networks," said Eric Gallier, vice president of marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "As one of the first-ever worldwide implementations of HEVC, our ViBE VS7000 is the ideal platform with which to demonstrate the groundbreaking capabilities of Dolby AC-4 and ST's SoC for next-generation Ultra HD video offerings on any type of device and over any type of network."

