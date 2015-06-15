Thomson Video Networks' New ViBE 4K HEVC Encoder Enabled Successful Live 4K Streaming of 2015 French Open

RENNES, France -- June 15, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that the company's new ViBE(R) 4K high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) encoder successfully enabled live 4K streaming of the 2015 French Open tennis championship, which wrapped up Sunday, June 7.

Launched at the 2015 NAB Show, the all-new ViBE 4K HEVC real-time encoding solution allows media enterprises to leverage HEVC for delivering an optimal video experience to consumers, with live compression of UHD sources at up to 60 frames per second (FPS) and in 10-bit color for Ultra HD (UHD) broadcasting. At the French Open, France Télévisions in partnership with FRANSAT, the French DTH platform operated by Eutelsat, used the ViBE 4K to broadcast live UHD pictures in H.265 format on the Francetvsport Ultra HD television channel. The broadcast was available to any viewers with 4K-compatible displays.

"As the latest addition to our robust portfolio of UHD solutions, the ViBE 4K is also the industry's most compact live 4K encoder at only 1RU. It's the ideal complement to our ViBE VS7000 multi-screen and HEVC video encoder, which has already been deployed successfully by major global satellite operators as a file-based HEVC encoding and playout solution," said Eric Gallier, vice president, marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "The selection of the ViBE 4K for the French Open coverage is real validation of the new solution and its ability to deliver the optimal UHDTV viewing experience to consumers."

Further information about Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

