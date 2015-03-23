Thomson Video Networks Launches FUZE-1, an All-New Playout Infrastructure for Channel Origination and Ad Insertion

RENNES, France -- March 23, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced the launch of the FUZE-1 Playout System, a completely new paradigm that integrates the traditional playout functions of a channel in a box (CiaB) with premium-quality encoding and transcoding for broadcast and OTT delivery. Ideal for applications such as ad insertion, branding, disaster recovery, and EAS insertion, FUZE-1 provides a rich playout infrastructure together with the ability to process audio and video either directly in the compressed domain or by going back to baseband and re-encoding.

"Recent years have seen an explosion of new linear TV channels that require their own distinct graphic identity. At the same time, broadcasters know that OTT distribution of premium channels is a must if they want to stay relevant and competitive. Channel-in-a-box solutions are a big step forward, enabling broadcasters to move away from complex and expensive multi-vendor infrastructures for uncompressed playout. But in a typical CiaB system, the playout and compression functions operate as independent silos," said Eric Gallier, vice president, marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "With FUZE-1, we're breaking down these silos with a versatile and cost-effective solution for MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and HEVC video playout on-premises or in the cloud. As the newest component in our Behind Every Screen(R) strategy, FUZE-1 fulfills the acquisition, branding, ad insertion, and compression requirements of today's most sophisticated multi-screen media operations."

FUZE-1 is a software-based solution for integrated playout of linear SD and HD television or multi-screen channels as well as broadcast and OTT delivery. Powered by the Thomson Video Networks MediaFlexOS video operating system, FUZE-1 provides advanced graphics, channel switching, sophisticated built-in automation, an integrated asset manager, and premium software transcoding capabilities.

FUZE-1 enables live and file-based playback, advanced graphics overlays including animated bitmaps or text crawls, and video effects such as fade in/out or video squeeze-back. FUZE-1 features a best-of-breed 1-RU IT server equipped with a secure storage system and a set of IP, ASI, and/or SDI interface options. Using the unique clustering, load balancing, and internal redundancy capabilities of MediaFlexOS, FUZE-1 can be deployed either on-premises at data centers or in virtualized environments.

Thomson Video Networks will showcase FUZE-1 at the 2015 NAB Show in booth SU2610. In addition, the company will highlight the FUZE-1 approach in two NAB conference presentations. The first, "Channel-in-a-Box Approaches for Today's Multiscreen and Virtual World," is scheduled for April 14, 9:30-10 a.m., in room S227 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. More information is available here. The second presentation, "Ad Insertion for Multiplatform Delivery -- Leveraging SCTE-35" is on April 15, 3:30-4 p.m. in room S228. More information is available here.

Further information about FUZE-1 and the Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

