Thomson Video Networks Introduces Interlaced Mode and Statistical Multiplexing Support for HEVC in ViBE VS7000

RENNES, France -- Aug. 18, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks today introduced an updated version of its award-winning ViBE(R) VS7000 multi-screen encoding system with expanded capabilities for high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) -- including a new interlaced mode, an additional 10 percent improvement in compression performance, and support for statistical multiplexing. With the upgrade, the ViBE VS7000 becomes the first solution to offer HEVC and statistical encoding for interlaced video content including 1080i25/30, 576i25, and 480i30, enabling customers to deliver premium video quality with maximum bandwidth savings.

"Most of today's existing video content is in interlaced format, therefore operators need the ability to encode this content in the best possible quality. Also, statistical encoding is a technology that already exists for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4, delivering a typical bit rate reduction of 20 to 30 percent versus constant-bit-rate mode," said Stéphane Cloirec, director of product management, Thomson Video Networks. "With the latest version of the ViBE VS7000, we're providing these capabilities through HEVC to cut bandwidth requirements in half for interlaced video delivery. It's the latest example of our Behind Every Screen strategy to deliver convergent solutions and the latest compression technologies for premium video quality on every platform and device."

Designed for DTT, satellite, cable, and telcos, the new statistical multiplexing feature can combine any MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC, and HEVC encoded stream into a single statistical pool if needed. Since the ViBE VS7000 is based on the company's exclusive MediaFlexOS video operating system, existing deployments of the encoder can be upgraded smoothly and easily without requiring changes in the hardware configuration.

