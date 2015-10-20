Thomson Video Networks to Host Panel Discussion on Satellite Pay TV at Digital TV CEE Conference on Oct. 27

RENNES, France -- Oct. 20, 2015 -- On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Thomson Video Networks will present an interactive panel discussion, Satellite Pay TV: Routes to Growth in a Developing Market, at the Digital TV CEE conference in Warsaw, Poland.

The panel, scheduled for 2:55 p.m., will address the following questions:

* What are the future growth prospects for satellite-delivered TV?

* Will satellite increasingly play a role in hybrid delivery, complementing fixed networks?

* Can satellite deliver the range of services consumers increasingly expect?

* How do the economics of satellite delivery compare with other means, and what innovations can satellite lead in?

Led by Alain Pellen, Thomson Video Networks' marketing director, the panel discussion will include participation from Eyal Altshuler, vice president of CEE sales, Amos-Spacecom; Apostolos Triantafyllou, Eutelsat's senior vice president of sales for CE, Europe, and Eurasia; Lev Svenning, head of Central and Eastern Europe, Telenor Satellite Broadcasting AS; and Andrew Faiola, director, Intelsat.

As marketing director, Pellen oversees all of Thomson Video Networks' marketing activities in the satellite, IPTV, and OTT sectors. In addition to his current role, Alain has held positions in R&D, systems design, and presales within Thomson Video Networks. He has extensive experience in video compression technology.

Also at the Digital TV CEE conference, Thomson Video Networks will have a stand in which visitors can meet with the company's executives and see demonstrations of the ViBE® XT1000 Xtream Transcoder, a high-density video transcoder for live content broadcasting and multi-screen delivery, as well as FUZE-1, Thomson Video Networks' playout infrastructure for channel origination, manipulation, and ad insertion.

More information about the Thomson Video Networks product family is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

About Thomson Video Networks

