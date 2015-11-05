Thomson Video Networks to Highlight Solutions to Ease the Digital Transition at AfricaCom 2015

RENNES, France -- Nov. 5, 2015 -- At the AfricaCom 2015 exposition in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 17-19, Thomson Video Networks will showcase its family of advanced video compression solutions on stand F25. Reflecting its expanding presence in Africa, the company will present innovations that address key challenges facing African broadcasters, including the ongoing transition to digital operations.

"The African media industry is incredibly dynamic and undergoing a major transition as growing numbers of broadcasters adapt to digital operations, said Eric Louvet, vice president, worldwide sales and field services, Thomson Video Networks. "At AfricaCom 2015, we're looking forward to demonstrating how our compression solutions can ease the digital migration, with affordable equipment for providing reliable signal access and delivering high-quality content."

Thomson Video Networks will present overviews of the following solutions: SingleFeed, an ideal solution for DVB-T2 projects that makes it easy and highly cost-effective for terrestrial headend operators to perform satellite distribution and regionalization of SFN multiplexes to transmitters; the FUZE-1 Playout System, designed for ad insertion, branding, disaster recovery, and EAS insertion; and the company's award-winning ViBE(R) XT1000, a high-density video transcoder for OTT, cable, and telco applications, supporting up to 54 HD channels or 180 SD channels.

