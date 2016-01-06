Thomson Video Networks at Convergence India 2016

In booth C36, Thomson Video Networks will highlight its Behind Every Screen(R) approach, combining on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. This approach enables media companies to deliver broadcast-grade, highly reliable, and future-proof multi-screen delivery solutions that can offer superior picture quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth.

Live, File-Based, and Contribution Solutions for Ultra HD

Thomson Video Networks will feature its ViBE(R) 4K encoding solution for Ultra HD (UHD) broadcasting, which enables media enterprises to leverage high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) to provide an optimal video experience to consumers through live compression of UHD sources at up to 60 frames per second and in 10-bit color. Housed in a 1-RU chassis, this latest addition to the company's robust portfolio of UHD solutions offers the industry's most compact live 4K encoder.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBE4KUltraHDEncoder.png

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) 4K Ultra HD Encoder

Best-of-Breed Channel Origination and Ad Insertion

Thomson Video Networks' FUZE-1 Playout System is a completely new paradigm that integrates the traditional playout functions of a channel in a box with premium-quality encoding and transcoding for broadcast and OTT delivery. Ideal for applications such as ad insertion, branding, disaster recovery, and EAS insertion, FUZE-1 provides a rich playout infrastructure together with the ability to process audio and video either directly in the compressed domain or by going back to baseband and re-encoding.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-FUZE-1PlayoutSystem.jpg

Photo Caption: FUZE-1 Playout System

Premium Video Encoding

Thomson Video Networks will showcase its ViBE(R) EM4000 HD/SD encoder working in tandem with the company's MD9000 modular, integrated receiver/decoder solution. Now featuring an exclusive broadcast-grade SD-to-HD conversion capability, the ViBE EM4000 is the first premium encoder to offer a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis.

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) EM4000 Premium HD/SD Encoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEEM4000PremiumHDSDEncoder.jpg

HEVC Statmux and Virtualization

Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate the award-winning ViBE(R) VS7000 multi-screen and HEVC 4K encoder working with the RD40000 distribution receiver/decoder. The ViBE VS7000 video system features outstanding picture quality in an all-IP environment, with live broadcast-quality encoding, innovative video preprocessing, and faster-than-real-time file transcoding. Working in virtualized mode, the ViBE VS7000 delivers all of the economic benefits of the cloud while ensuring the broadcast-grade performance required by today's media environments.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEVS7000MultiscreenVideoSystem.png

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) VS7000 Multi-Screen and HEVC Encoder

High-Density Transcoding

Designed for OTT, cable, and telco applications, Thomson Video Networks' ViBE(R) XT1000 Xtream transcoder enables customers to launch new turnaround services rapidly and cost-effectively. The ViBE XT1000 supports up to 54 HD channels or 180 SD channels with transcoding from any format to any format, including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/AVC, making it ideal for linear broadcasts on cable, IPTV, DTH, and DTTV services, as well as multi-screen delivery.

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEXT1000XtreamTranscoder.jpg

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Follow Thomson Video Networks:

Twitter:https://twitter.com/ThomsonNetworks

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/thomson-video-networks