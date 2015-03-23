Thomson Video Networks at CCBN 2015

Visit Thomson Video Networks at China Content Broadcasting Network (CCBN) 2015, March 26-28, at Booth 2401

At CCBN 2015, Thomson Video Networks will showcase innovations that enable broadcasters to maintain the highest standards for video quality and evolve seamlessly, cost-effectively, and profitably as new live video paradigms emerge. On display will be the company's award-winning technologies for high-density video contribution, transcoding, and next-generation HEVC 4K compression for UHDTV playout and multimedia broadcast multicast services (eMBMS).

Contribution and Transcoding for Pristine Video Quality

Thomson Video Networks will present a demonstration of world-class contribution, transcoding, and multiplexing technologies working together to deliver the high levels of multi-screen video quality required for premium channel broadcasting. Featured products will include the market-leading ViBE(TM) CP6000 and CP6100 contribution platforms, supporting an unprecedented eight HD channels per 1-RU chassis and industry-leading compression performance; the ViBE EM4000, the industry's premium encoder offering a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis; and the NetProcessor multiplexer and video processor.

High-Density Transcoding

At CCBN 2015, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate high-density compression of long-tail content with its award-winning ViBE(TM) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder. An all-new video transcoder for OTT, cable, and telco applications, the ViBE XT1000 enables media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to launch new turnaround services rapidly and cost-effectively. The ViBE XT1000 supports up to 54 HD channels or 180 SD channels with transcoding from any format to any format including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/AVC, making it ideal for linear broadcasts on cable, IPTV, DTH, and DTTV services, as well as multi-screen delivery.

Live Ultra HD Encoding and Playout

Thomson Video Networks will showcase next-generation video delivery using the emerging High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) compression standard to enable UHDTV playout and multimedia broadcast multicast services (eMBMS). The solution, powered by the ViBE(TM) VS7000 HEVC encoder, Sapphire MPEG stream server, and Amethyst redundancy switch, has already been successfully deployed by major global satellite operators to provide a rich UHDTV picture at up to 60 frames per second and in 10-bit color. Thomson Video Networks will also display premium HEVC UHD content protection using watermarking technology.

Intel(R) and Partners Group Media Interview (9:30 a.m. March 26, Radisson Hotel)

Thomson Video Networks will participate in a press event in which Intel will unveil the latest developments for its Intel(R) Quick Sync Video (Intel QSV) technology. Thomson will discuss its ViBE(TM) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder, powered by the company's renowned Mustang video encoding algorithms using Intel QSV technology. Thomson Video Networks collaborated with Intel to develop this hybrid architectural approach, which delivers best-of-breed density, feature flexibility, and scalability to the ViBE XT1000, a high-density video transcoder for turnaround content.

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

