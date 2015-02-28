Visit Thomson Video Networks at CABSAT 2015, March 10-12 in Dubai, at Stand C4-30

Streamlined Video Delivery Behind Every Screen(R): Thomson Video Networks at CABSAT 2015

At CABSAT 2015, Thomson Video Networks will showcase innovations that enable broadcasters to maintain their high video-quality standards and evolve seamlessly, cost-effectively, and profitably as new live video paradigms emerge. Highlighted innovations will include the ViBE(TM) VS7000 and ViBE EM4000 encoding solutions that comprise the company's visionary new strategy to deliver multi-channel content in a single architecture combining cloud, virtual, and in-house resources. Also on display will be the ViBE CP6000 high-density contribution platforms.

A Unified Architecture for Pristine Video Quality

For the first time at CABSAT, Thomson Video Networks will present Behind Every Screen -- the company's strategy for an all-encompassing video delivery infrastructure that supports traditional live broadcasts over cable, DTH, and DTTV as well as IPTV and OTT on multiple devices.

Designed for traditional as well as new-media broadcasters and pay-TV operators, this compelling new approach provides every key capability broadcasters need for profitable and convergent multi-platform video delivery.

Central to Behind Every Screen are Thomson Video Networks compression solutions for encoding of high-value content -- including the award-winning ViBE(TM) VS7000 cloud-enabled, multi-screen encoding system and the ViBE EM4000, the first premium encoder to offer a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis. Powered by the MediaFlexOS multimedia framework, these solutions enable a hybrid architecture for deploying services on video-optimized hardware or using software-based encoding running on lower-cost and generic physical servers, virtualized servers, and cloud infrastructures.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-Screen and HEVC Encoder

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBE_VS7000.jpg

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) EM4000 Premium HD/SD Encoder

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEEM4000PremiumHDSDEncoder.jpg

World-Class Video Contribution

Thomson Video Networks will feature fixed, mobile, and cloud-based contribution solutions including the market-leading ViBE(TM) CP6000 contribution platform. Enabling cloud-friendly deployments for contribution and primary distribution, the ViBE CP6000 provides an all-encompassing media infrastructure that supports multiple codecs, multiple networks, and multiple devices for ground-to-cloud as well as ground-to-ground video delivery. The ViBE CP6000 features an unprecedented eight HD channels per 1-RU chassis, with a modular implementation of the optimal MPEG-4 contribution codecs for industry-leading compression performance in contribution applications. The CP6100 provides the same functionality in a compact half-rack platform, perfectly designed for space-constrained applications. At CABSAT 2015, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate advanced new capabilities for the CP6000/CP6100 to deliver broadcast-quality video transmissions over unmanaged networks including the open Internet.

Photo Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBECP6000Codec.jpg

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) CP6000 Contribution Platform

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.