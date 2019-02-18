Insight TV Launches on T-Mobile Thuis (Home) Service

Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD HDR broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, has signed a distribution deal with major telecoms operator, T-Mobile B.V. Subscribers across the Netherlands will have access to Insight TV’s thrilling and authentic HD content via T-Mobile’s popular Thuis (Home) service.

T-Mobile Thuis customers, will be able to watch Insight TV’s ground-breaking shows including: Travel With a Goat, Road to Gymkhana GRiD, King of the Hammers, THRU, Breaking Limits, DarkFEST and many more.

Robert de Lint, TV Content Manager T-Mobile Netherlands said, “We are proud to be able to add Insight HD to our T-Mobile Thuis Entertainment package: this Dutch channel with an international look-and-feel delivers original and challenging content, which fits our profile perfectly. To celebrate this introduction we offer Insight HD to all of our T-Mobile Thuis with digital television customers for free this month.”

Natalie Boot, Director of Media Sales, Insight TV adds, “Insight TV strives to provide high quality content to viewers across the world via linear, SVOD and AVOD platforms. We are delighted to announce this latest partnership with T-Mobile Netherlands and look forward to sharing further distribution deals in the coming weeks.”