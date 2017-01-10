Third UC Panel at ISE 2017: Driving Industry Leadership for AV over IT

Save the Date: Thursday, February 9, 2017, between 4-5pm at the UC Lounge, Hall 11, Stand A140, ISE 2017, Amsterdam RAI

Jerusalem, Israel, January 2016 — The third UC Panel session will focus on the integration of AV and IT, and the future of new IP-based AV technologies that utilizes IT infrastructure and work methodologies.

The free-to-attend session is hosted and organized by Kramer and consists of a panel of international experts who will debate on the industry’s hottest and most revolutionary topics – Driving Industry Leadership for AV over IT.

Panelists include:

Daniel Rogers, Vice President, Global Channels, AVI-SPL

Johan Van Puymbrouck, Technology Leader of Collaboration, Cisco

Dan Jackson, Director Enterprise Technology, Crestron

Paul Krizan, Product Manager, Networked AV, HARMAN

Alain Wiedmer VP EMEA Sales, Kramer

Ashley Azzopardi, Principal Services Architect (Office Infrastructure), Red Hat

Blair Parkin, Principal, TEECOM

The discussion will be chaired by Tim Albright, Founder & President of AVNation. “There’s never been a more exciting time for our industry – we are taking part in the shift of AV towards IT and impacting technologies, the workforce and work disciplines. IT is becoming the new and daily reality of traditional AV professionals. This shift drives integrators, consultants, manufacturers and project stakeholders to adopt IT strategies and skills for their teams. For IT professionals, who are becoming the new owners of AV in their organizations, it provides familiar technologies and work methodologies which they all feel comfortable with,” said Albright.

“The session is suitable for all ISE attendees and shouldn’t be missed! Our line-up of first-class experts on this year’s UC Panel will demonstrate what’s out there and how to remain competitive now and in the future,” added Albright.

For more details about Kramer at ISE 2017 and a complete event schedule, visit: www.KramerAV.com/ISE2017.