ThinkAnalytics Strengthens Leadership in Recommendations

LONDON and LOS ANGELES – February 10, 2015 – ThinkAnalytics™, developer of the world’s most deployed multiplatform TV search and recommendations engine, today announced year-on-year revenue growth of 50 per cent for the year ending 31 December 2014; profits were up by 200 per cent over the same period.

New customers signed in 2014 include Fox, Sony, Sunrise, Get and Viaplay. The company also won several major new OTT contracts in North America and Europe and significantly expanded its footprint with existing customer Liberty Global. This brings the number of subscribers that will benefit from ThinkAnalytics’ technology to more than 150 million.

ThinkAnalytics’ Recommendations Engine has now been selected by over 60 video service providers in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Americas and Asia. The company now supports 22 languages worldwide, up from 17 in 2013. The breadth of the platform and functionality continues to expand, covering multi-channel deployments across STB, web, mobile, games consoles, and IPTV for cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT service providers.

ThinkAnalytics ended the year on a high, having received an Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), a fantastic accolade rewarding the pioneering spirit of the company in TV.

“We are continuing to see increasing demand for our technology offering and best practice solutions of intelligent search and personalized recommendations, making ThinkAnalytics the product of choice. Our solution can be deployed quickly in a matter of weeks, either on-premise or as a cloud-based service. In today’s fiercely competitive market, true personalized recommendations help video service providers differentiate their offerings, improve loyalty and increase ARPU,” said Peter Docherty, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, ThinkAnalytics.

ThinkAnalytics is the most widely deployed real-time personalized content and recommendations engine, bringing together intelligent search with comprehensive media content recommendations. With deployments possible in just weeks, ThinkAnalytics broadens customers' tastes with a personalized experience for live linear TV, VOD and over-the-top, delivered through multiple platforms including the set-top box, Web, IPTV, tablet, mobile, and more.

The platform, available as a cloud-based or on-premise solution, is based on the industry’s most comprehensive data and text mining techniques. The company’s customer base of over 60 video service providers serves more than 150 million subscribers worldwide. Customers include Cox Communications, Liberty Global, Sky, Swisscom, Viaplay, Unitymedia and Zon.

ThinkAnalytics is a private, employee-owned company jointly headquartered in the U.S. and the UK.