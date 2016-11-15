Think global, act local: Calibre signs Stampede

See Calibre at ISE 2017, Stand 12.N45, 7-10 February 2017, Amsterdam RAI, NL

International image processing specialists, Calibre has signed a global distribution and sales agreement with Stampede (www.stampedeglobal.com), the world’s leading value added distributor of ProAV products and systems solutions. The appointment ensures that the entire range of Calibre HQUltra 4K presentation scalers and switchers will be available globally.

Providing the world’s fastest switching technology, Calibre’s in-house HQUltraFast switching technique allows the HQUltra range to typically switch between input channels in 0.25 seconds, with Audio and Video Streaming features now available Calibre continues to provide best-in-class performance for it’s customers

Stampede has been a leader in ProAV distribution for nearly 20 years, with dedicated sales and account management teams based in Europe, Latin America, North America and Canada. The agreement was signed on 7th September 2016, so Stampede will now promote and sell Calibre’s ProAV products globally, with emphasis on their range of HQUltra scalers. This partnership is a significant step in expanding Calibre’s presence globally.

Tim Brooksbank, CEO Calibre, says “A partnership with Stampede brings Calibre global coverage of their products by a very professional group of people coupled with Stampedes’ fresh and dynamic marketing approach we are confident that this will be a very successful relationship for both our companies”

Mark Wilkins, CEO Stampede, said: “For years, Stampede has built a reputation as a high value added distributor in the United States, Canadian and Latin American markets. We operate by thinking globally, while acting locally, which is why we have account managers based in each market. Calibre UK offers a wealth of experience in the electronics industry and consistently provides high performance ProAV scaling solutions. We are confident that we have the marketing infrastructure in place to make this a very successful distribution partnership.”

The move is facilitated with the setting up of a UK and European facility by managing director Andy Read following the highly successful Stampede business model implemented in the United States and Canada.