thePLATFORM POWERS hayu – THE NEW SVOD SERVICE FROM NBCUNIVERSAL INTERNATIONAL

Online Video Platform Drives User Engagement For All-Reality SVOD Service

SEATTLE and LONDON – Wednesday, July 6, 2016 – thePlatform, the leading white-label video publishing company and part of Comcast Wholesale, today announced that its online video platform mpx is the technology behind hayu. A next-generation subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) reality service from NBCUniversal International (NBCUI), hayu features top-quality reality programmes in a streaming service that is fully integrated with social media. The subscription service was launched on March 1 in the UK and Ireland and on March 22 in Australia.

hayu provides fans of the reality genre a premium monthly subscription service for £3.99/€4.99/$5.99 (respectively in each of the UK, Ireland and Australia) across online streaming platforms and connected devices including mobile, tablet, laptop and connected TV. The first all-reality OTT service of its kind, hayu includes over 3,000 episodes of reality content. 500+ episodes will be added each year, the majority of which will debut on the service on the same day as they premiere in the US. The exciting collection of box sets available on the app means that all reality fans can catch up on their favourite series right from the beginning.

As a single source for top reality content, hayu features Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spin-offs, along with The Real Housewives, Million Dollar Listing and Top Chef franchises, I Am Cait, Made in Chelsea, Flipping Out, Shahs of Sunset and The Millionaire Matchmaker – among many, many others – including series never seen before in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

hayu uses thePlatform’s cloud-based mpx video publishing system to deliver on-demand and live streaming video services and commerce. mpx provides centralised video uploads, easy workflow management, metadata management, subscriber management, transactions, viewing rights enforcement, and automated publishing across devices and video players.

mpx enables hayu with a range of SVOD innovations including full integration with social media where viewers can share short-form snippets of content from their social media accounts whilst giving instant access to the social media accounts of the world’s most famous reality stars. Additionally, newsfeeds from multiple sources covering the shows and talent featured on hayu are fully integrated into the service.

“The successful launch of hayu in the UK, Ireland and Australia shows the next step in thePlatform’s on-going commitment to support NBCUniversal International’s aim to reach wider audiences with superbly curated content on a robust online video platform,” said Matt McConnell, General Manager and Senior Vice President Comcast Wholesale. “Together with NBCUniversal’s streaming comedy service Seeso, launched in the US in January and also powered by thePlatform’s mpx,the bar is set high for providing great content to true fans to consume wherever and whenever they want.”

Additional information about hayu is available at: www.hayu.com while further information about thePlatform is available at www.thePlatform.com.

About thePlatform

thePlatform®, a Comcast Wholesale service provider, is the TV industry’s leading video management and publishing company. Companies rely on thePlatform as their cloud-based, central hub for managing, monetising, and distributing shows, movies, and other videos across any screen around the globe. Customers include: the majority of the top 50 most-watched cable programming networks, including AMC Networks, USA Network, History Channel, A+E, E!, Syfy, Travel Channel Media, and others; top broadcasters’ properties from CBS, FOX, NBCUniversal, CBC, Bell Media, Shaw Media, and others; the largest pay TV providers in the world, including Liberty Global, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cablevision, Cox, Rogers, BT, Telstra, and others; and OTT subscription services such as shomi, Stan, STARZ Play Arabia, Viaplay, and others. Founded in 2001, thePlatform is an independent subsidiary of Comcast based in Seattle, with offices in New York, Washington DC, Toronto, London, and Sydney. For more information: www.thePlatform.com.

All products, brands, and service names listed in this release remain property of their parent companies and do not indicate official support or endorsement for thePlatform or its products and services.