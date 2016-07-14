THEMA-Alterna'TV Debuts New Operation at Expo Convergencias

THEMA-Alterna’TV, the recently formed operation resulting from Canal+ subsidiary THEMA’s acquisition of Miami-based channel distribution company Alterna’TV, is celebrating its first collaborative exhibition in Latin American at Expo Convergencias to be held at the World Trade Center in Mexico City (July 19-21).

THEMA-Alterna’TV will be making its first official presence in the Latin American marketplace with a new exhibition booth design (stand #310) at Expo Convergencias and will be presenting the new-look company as the definitive global resource for engaging and proven quality content for today’s multiplatform viewing audience. Focusing on the key potential distribution partners for its network clients that will be in attendance, THEMA-Alterna’TV will be seeking mutually beneficial partnerships for its myriad of established networks as well as for distribution opportunities for international channels looking to enter the Latin American marketplace.

In making the announcement, Patrick Rivet, Senior Vice President Distribution at THEMA, said: “THEMA-Alterna’TV is truly the world’s definitive resource for proven and successful content. Our two organizations have complementary strengths and our combined talents cover all of the skill sets and knowledge required for success in the worldwide media sector. Furthermore, our collective channel clients represent every conceivable genre with a broad range of quality, innovative, and relevant content.”

Alterna’TV’s acting General Manager Roberto Perez added, “We recently announced our collaboration on introducing euronews, the multilingual, multi-national, unbiased and objective 24-7 news and information channel that has been represented by THEMA throughout Europe, into the various markets of Latin America with guidance from Alterna’TV. Our relationships in Latin and North America augment THEMA’s relationships in Europe and Asia, with the sum of our parts providing unparalleled global representation to our content clients.”

Pérez will be participating in the panel discussion “International Content, Culture and Diversity” on Tuesday, 19 July at 2pm (14:00) discussing why international content enriches the programming offer of PayTV and how that benefits affiliates. In addition to Perez, Leonardo Pinto, Senior Distribution Director, Alterna’TV and Julia Laude-Bousquet, Senior Distribution and Marketing Manager, THEMA will be in attendance at Expo Convergencias representing the THEMA-Alterna’TV channels roster of clients.

About THEMA-Alterna'TV

Alterna'TV, recently acquired by Canal+ Group subsidiary THEMA, delivers programming that is both timely and culturally distinct with a roster of channels including the new, extreme sports PXTV, MotorsTV, and Trace Sports Stars in addition to Latin American Sports and AYM Sports; children’s entertainment channel Fix & Foxi; and general entertainment channels Canal 22 Mexico, Canal ONCE, CB Tu Television Michoacan, and Telemicro. These channels are distributed to the leading Pay TV platforms such as DISH, DirecTV, Comcast and Time Warner Cable, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-Verse, Charter and RCN as well as MegaCable, and UNE.

Establishing a U.S. presence in 2013, THEMA’s acquisition of Alterna’TV in 2016 leverages its strong international expertise in content distribution and marketing to create a new integrated business unit to promote its commercial development across the Americas, exploiting the synergies between its existing distribution activities and those acquired through Alterna’TV.

Active in five continents, THEMA distributes a portfolio of over 100 channels through leading international pay-tv platforms, is a publisher of numerous TV channels, including Nollywood TV, Novelas TV and Gospel Music TV and packages more than 10 ethnic TV channels offers. Earlier in 2016, THEMA acquired Terra Terra, a Canadian company specializing in TV channels distribution to operators in North America. For more information on THEMA and its channels portfolio, visit: www.thematv.com and www.alternatv.us

