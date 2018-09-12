The Tripod Revolution Continues: Sachtler And Vinten Unveil flowtech100 at IBC2018

Newest Addition to flowtech — the World’s Fastest-Deploying Tripod Range — Is Optimised for Heavier Camera Payloads

AMSTERDAM — Sept. 12, 2018 — Sachtler and Vinten, both Vitec Group brands and global industry leaders in camera supports for over 100 years, today introduced flowtech100 — the newest addition to the award-winning flowtech carbon-fibre tripod range. Compatible with all major 100 mm fluid heads, flowtech100 supports a payload of up to 30 kg (66 lbs), making it the ideal tripod for heavy-duty electronic newsgathering (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and a wide range of wildlife, commercial, and documentary productions.

Like flowtech75, flowtech100 is based on an exclusive carbon-fibre technology that includes the world’s fastest-deploying tripod legs. With unique quick-release brakes conveniently located at the top of the tripod, the flowtech100 legs can be deployed simultaneously and adjusted automatically to the ground’s surface — saving operators from having to bend over and manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg. The tripod also includes a new removable carbon-fibre mid-level spreader with four locking positions, a carry handle, and rubber feet that assure fast and stable setup in narrow spaces or on uneven terrain.

A versatile hinge-lock mechanism enables flowtech100 to be raised up to 155 cm for high shots, or to be lowered to 26 cm to accommodate extremely low, ground-level shots without the need for “baby legs.”

“A year ago, we made tripod history with the introduction of flowtech75, the world’s fastest-deploying tripod. Based on the reviews and feedback, flowtech75 has transformed the way camera operators work — it’s faster, easier, and incredibly lightweight but also rock-solid and a back-saver, just to name a few of the comments,” said Barbara Jaumann, product manager — supports, Vitec Production Solutions. “Now, with flowtech100, we’ve taken everything that’s great about flowtech75 and delivered it in a tripod geared to the professional 100 mm class of users, with the ability to support the demanding payloads of hard-working field news reporters and documentarians.”

Sachtler and Vinten have built significant improvements into flowtech100 that enable the tripod to perform at the higher payloads required by a typical ENG or EFP camera operator. The leg clamping mechanism has been designed to ensure that the tripod can support in excess of 30 kg, and the quick-release brakes feature internal cast parts for greater strength. All castings from the top of the legs upward are larger and stronger for secure support of higher payloads and bigger heads. In addition to each leg, the hinge-lock mechanism has undergone extensive endurance and environmental testing well beyond the rated tripod capacity to ensure that flowtech100 will support the operator’s choice of camera and lens and provide a stable platform for precision shooting, regardless of the tripod’s position or height.

The exceptional torsional stiffness of flowtech100 — one of the most rigid in the Sachtler/Vinten product family — ensures that the tripod will not twist during camera-panning movements, an extremely important consideration in all motion picture productions. flowtech100 is lightweight and easy to transport, and the ergonomic design of the carbon-fibre legs enables the tripod to be carried comfortably on the camera operator's shoulder. Magnetic locks secure the legs and keep them stable during transport.

The flowtech100 is an ideal companion for digital cinema cameras such as the ARRI ALEXA Mini, Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro, RED WEAPON, Sony FS7, and other popular ENG cameras. It is compatible with all major 100 mm fluid heads, especially those from the Sachtler or Vinten product families. The flowtech100 tripod can now be preordered from authorised Sachtler or Vinten resellers and will start shipping Oct. 1. The MSRP of the new flowtech100 is $3,450, £2,550, €2,900, and 414,000 yen.

More information on flowtech is available at www.flowtech-tripod.com.

See flowtech atIBC2018,Stand 12.E65(With Vitec Group)

# # #

A Snapshot of Sachtler

Sachtler, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader in professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production. The Sachtler name has been a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades, and the company's extensive range of camera support systems and finely modulated line of reportage lighting products make Sachtler a highly qualified partner for broadcast and film applications. Sachtler is part of the Vitec Group. For more information, visit www.sachtler.com.

A Snapshot of Vinten

Vinten, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten's engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

