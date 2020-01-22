Making headlines: The Switch and New TR partner to bolster network reach for cross-region news gathering

· The Switch gains access to Middle Eastern and European news hotspots to provide live feeds of breaking events

· Ensures Turkish news agency partner gets stories on air fast and takes its content global, while leveraging The Switch’s studios in New York and London

New York – January 22, 2020 –The Switch, a leading provider of production services and global delivery of live video, announces it is partnering with Turkish news agency New TR to add crucial Middle Eastern and European news hotspots to its global transmission network while enabling the Istanbul-based organization to extend its own global reach. The agreement allows both organizations to acquire and distribute live feeds between the Turkish agency’s new Istanbul teleport and The Switch’s London facility.

The deal gives The Switch’s clients greater access to key news hubs in the Middle East and Europe, while giving New TR the capacity to cover international events in markets where it does not have a network presence on the ground. The Switch can now easily connect to any of New TR’s facilities across the Middle East and Europe to carry news to broadcasters in the US, Canada, UK and other countries while, for distribution in its key markets, New TR can receive content from any location in The Switch’s extensive global network.

“Getting breaking news to viewers first is critical and this agreement enables The Switch to help our media customers gain easy, fast access to stories from the strategic Middle East region,” says Nicholas Castaneda, Senior Vice President of Sales, The Switch. “The partnership with New TR also allows them to leverage our global network reach and connectivity to deliver news from many locations, while their services can also reach new markets more readily.”

Thanks to the agreement, the Turkish news agency has access to global connectivity and network connections to 800+ of the world’s leading broadcasters and content providers, while The Switch’s customers now have access to more live feeds from across the Middle East. New TR operates an international team of journalists, producers and cameramen in locations that include Algiers, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh and Kuwait City, as well as Moscow, Brussels, Paris, London and Washington.

To keep critical news content flowing without delay, The Switch is providing two dedicated transmission paths between its London hub and New TR’s Istanbul facility, plus a return path from Istanbul to London. New TR is also able to leverage The Switch’s fully equipped studios in New York and London for live inserts and breaking news events.

“Working with The Switch gives us unprecedented reach and enables us to grow our customer base,” Jihad Asmar, Director, New TR notes. “Our agency provides a range of content services – from breaking news stories to investigative reporting, from live event coverage to multi-camera studio shows for broadcasters around the world. The Switch’s experience handling live feeds and robust network performance ensure we can deliver flawless feeds to media outlets and online platforms. This is a valuable partnership that will help us maximize our position in the gateway between the Middle East and Europe.”

The partnership follows similar deals The Switch has forged recently with EI Towers, a leading provider of network infrastructure and services for broadcasters in Italy, and MTI Teleport, Germany’s leading media backbone operator.

Castaneda adds: “This partnership with New TR is an important milestone for us as we continue to extend the global reach of The Switch network. By leveraging key partnerships across Europe we can open up new opportunities for our clients, giving them access to our unmatched services as they meet the growing demand for live sports, news and event coverage.”

About The Switch

In the action-packed world of live video production and distribution, The Switch is always on and always there – setting the industry benchmark for quality, reliability and unmatched levels of service. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, The Switch has been connecting viewers around the world to live events for almost three decades, bringing them the content they want across linear TV, on-demand and streaming platforms, on multiple screens and devices.

Our comprehensive production platform combines mobile and remote services to enable our customers to cost-effectively capture, edit and package compelling live coverage. Our global delivery network connects production facilities with 800+ of the world’s largest content producers, distributors, and sports and event venues – seamlessly linking rights holders, broadcasters, streaming platforms, media outlets and web services and turning on live content across the world.

www.theswitch.tv

About New TR

New TR News Agency is an international news agency. Our agency offers both news gathering and satellite transmission services from various locations. New TR has more than 20 offices in the world. New TR News Agency tries to be always present in the world’s hot spots to cover events and big stories. Our cameramen, staff and crews are able to respond immediately to the customer’s needs and requirements to ensure quick access to hot or breaking news. New TR also continues to work in MENA, Europe, Asia and America and supplies SNG and studios as well as political, economic, sport and cultural news packages. We arrange fiber connectivity, Turnaround, IP Streaming, Microwave, signal conversion, between any point till its client and coordinate all troubleshoot through its well experienced staff. Our aim is to carve our place among the leading news agencies in the world.

For more information please visit www.newtr.tv

