The Switch hires media industry expert Robert Szabo-Rowe as new SVP Product Management

New York – [00:01 ET] March 03, 2020 –The Switch, the platform for the production and global delivery of live video, today announces the appointment of Robert Szabo-Rowe as Senior Vice President Product Management. In this new role, Szabo-Rowe will take the strategic lead in the creation and delivery of best-in-class products and services across the company’s entire live production and transmission portfolio, driving growth and innovation. He will report directly to Eric Cooney, The Switch’s President/CEO, and work closely with the rest of the company’s senior leadership team.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Rob to the company and to have someone with such a uniquely relevant range of telecom and media technology expertise leading product management for The Switch,” Cooney says. “Rob is able to hit the ground running, helping us further accelerate organic profitable while defining the roadmap for future service offerings. He will also be a great ambassador for the company in the rapidly evolving TV and video marketplace.”

Szabo-Rowe brings more than 25 years of senior executive management experience to The Switch across the technology, media and telecommunications sector. He recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Live Production and Infrastructure for Snell Advanced Media (SAM) through its acquisition by Belden. During his tenure, Rob was responsible for the company’s live broadcast solutions and its migration to IP. Previously, Rob held roles as CTO for Cambridge Positioning Systems, and Vice President of Network Design and Technology for Aerial Communications Inc (now part of T-Mobile).

Szabo-Rowe says: “This is a particularly exciting time to join The Switch. Our transmission and production platform, bundled and delivered as a managed service offering, is such a timely and compelling offering for today’s rapidly evolving media and technology landscape. I’m thrilled to join The Switch’s world-class team to further develop and extend our service offerings for the world’s most talked about providers of live sports, esports, news and entertainment!”

