The Cable Center Names SCTE•ISBE's President and CEO Mark Dzuban an Innovation Laureate

DENVER - February 26, 2019 - The Cable Center has announced a new addition to their circle of Innovation Laureates, an esteemed group of leaders who have transformed the cable industry with shrewd business moves, groundbreaking ideas, and bold decisions. Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE, will join forces with The Center to mentor, teach, and motivate the next wave of cable industry leaders.

The Cable Center’s Innovation Laureates consist of cable’s top executives and renowned pioneers, from business leaders and marketers to engineers and technical trailblazers. The Laureates help drive The Cable Center’s mission and programs, with a primary focus on inspiring a new generation of leaders who will propel the industry’s future. Some of the initiatives and programs that the Innovation Laureates actively participate in include: serving as keynote and/or guest class speakers during the Intrapreneurship Academy (IA), which teaches cable industry rising stars how to effect change within their organizations; and engaging university students through The Cable Center’s student-focused initiative, the Mavericks Lecture Series.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark into our exceptional group of industry leaders,” said Diane Christman, senior vice president and chief program officer at The Cable Center. “It’s an honor to call Mark an Innovation Laureate, and we are excited for his partnership and collaboration with The Cable Center.”

“Mark has been a good friend of The Cable Center and a guiding light in the industry for many years,” said Jana Henthorn, president and CEO of The Cable Center. “As a veteran cable engineer and visionary executive, Mark brings a unique influence and remarkable perspective to our diverse group of Laureates. We are both delighted and honored to welcome Mark as an official Cable Center Innovation Laureate, and we look forward to the exciting and positive collaboration ahead!”

A Vanguard Award winner and Cable TV Pioneer, Dzuban has broken new boundaries for the cable/telecom industries over more than 50 years as an operator, a vendor, a venture capitalist, and an association head. Following 16 months in combat logistics with the U.S. Army in Korea—where he used early Univac card processing systems—he worked on transitions from vacuum tube to solid state technology and on expansion of channel capacity as a design engineer at Vikoa.

Dzuban served as vice president, engineering and CTO of Cross Country Cable, a TCI affiliate, before becoming a member of the technical staff at Bell Labs. He worked with Morgan Stanley and the United Kingdom’s Thatcher government to develop the business case for cable telephony, and authored a white paper on the topic that influenced AT&T’s strategic moves to acquire cable systems and develop technology. In 1993, he engineered the first full-motion MSO-to-MSO video telephony call between Cox San Diego and TCI of Westchester in New York.

After spearheading the growth of cable voice services with AT&T Broadband and Cedar Point Communications, Dzuban was selected by the SCTE•ISBE board to transform the Society into the industry’s applied science arm. Under Dzuban, SCTE•ISBE has pivoted to a proactive approach to standards, education, and thought leadership. Through working collaboratively with NCTA, CableLabs, and members to anticipate and address industry needs, SCTE•ISBE has patented new technologies and taken the lead in areas such as energy management and 10G training.

“Throughout my career I have been fortunate to work with many of the smartest and most visionary people in the industry,” said Dzuban. “I am honored by and grateful for The Cable Center’s invitation to join the Innovation Laureates, and look forward to working with the Center and my peers to help the industry and its future leaders grow.”

The Innovation Laureates are a part of The Cable Center’s larger umbrella initiative, the Community of Innovators (COI), a first-of-its-kind program for the cable industry. COI connects people and ideas to advance innovation through educational programs and support, targeting high-potential industry employees and university students.

The Cable Center’s Innovation Laureates are: