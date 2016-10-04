Thai PBS Improves Video Quality, Cost Efficiencies With AVIWEST's DMNG Equipment

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Oct. 4, 2016 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that Thai Public Broadcasting Service (TPBS) has chosen AVIWEST's DMNG RACK180 advanced hybrid contribution video encoder; DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform; and QUAD wideband antennas to improve video quality and lower distribution costs for live breaking news. Residing in TPBS's digital cellular newsgathering (DCNG) van, the AVIWEST equipment allows TPBS to transmit live SD and HD video content via cellular bonded 3G/4G networks, while maintaining exceptional signal quality. The newsgathering van was designed by Thai company Strong Brothers 1961 Limited.

Housed in a compact 1RU chassis, the DMNG RACK180 easily integrates into newsgathering vehicles. The advanced contribution video encoder features a robust combination of hardware and software, including eight 3G/4G internal modems and two USB interfaces, plus a built-in Wi-Fi modem. In addition, the DMNG RACK180 includes eight MCX antenna connectors that are used with AVIWEST's QUAD wideband external cellular antenna arrays installed on the roof of the vehicle to strengthen TPBS's signal transmission in critical environments.

Leveraging AVIWEST SafeStreams technology and an intelligent bonding stack, the DMNG RACK180 guarantees the delivery of TPBS live transmissions for a wide range of newsgathering scenarios, enabling the broadcaster to transmit live video or recorded files seamlessly over bonded cellular networks while driving, in bad weather, and despite congested network conditions, by bonding together all satellite and cellular network connections.

AVIWEST's DMNG StreamHub enables reception of multiple concurrent incoming streams from the DMNG PRO, DMNG RACK, DMNG Laptop encoders, and DMNG APP smartphone applications (Android(TM) and iOS(R)), as well as from third-party IP streaming equipment. The application features an intuitive web user interface that enables easy control of the fleet of remote encoders and transmitters, and optimizes the monitoring of the video transmissions with a large panel of features, such as video thumbnails, statistics, dynamic bit rate, and latency control.

"Our equipment is deployed by a number of leading broadcasters in the Asia-Pacific region for breaking news and live events coverage," said Frederic Parbey, APAC director of sales at AVIWEST. "As broadcasters look to deploy a digital mobile newsgathering system with high reliability, unparalleled mobility, and low power consumption, AVIWEST offers all of this and more, enabling Thai PBS to deliver superior video quality at reduced OPEX and CAPEX."

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 80 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST_DMNG_RACK180.jpg

Photo Caption: AVIWEST DMNG RACK180

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-TPBSvan.jpg

Photo Caption: TPBS Digital Cellular Newsgathering Van

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@ThaiPBS%20Improves%20Video%20Qua...@AVIWEST%20DMNG%20Equipment%20-%20https://goo.gl/GYzDzJ

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

