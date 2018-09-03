TestTree to Target IPTV and OTT Markets at IBC2018

TestTree, a leading developer of test and monitoring equipment, has today announced that it will launch a new offering for the IPTV and OTT monitoring markets at IBC2018 in Amsterdam (13-18 September). TestTree’s solutions will be demonstrated on Stand 2.A46.

In a modern broadcast and broadband video delivery environment, transport streams originate from a variety of sources and need to be monitored in real-time to ensure the overall service quality and reduce viewers churn rate.

StreamProbe, developed primarily for content providers, network operators and service providers, is a high-density IPTV and OTT monitoring solution, offering 24/7 Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) monitoring. Highly flexible, the solution can be deployed throughout the digital video delivery media chain; from contribution and encoding, head end processing, to final delivery and end user point of view reception.

StreamProbe’s high density integration allows thousands of services to be monitored in parallel in a single 1RU. Monitored streams include TSoIP (Transport Stream over IP) and ABR (Adaptive Bitrate). The solution can be integrated into 1RU or more, depending on the input type and configuration, and will adapt to any size of system to monitor.

A user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI) has been implemented across both TSoIP and ABR probes, ensuring an efficient and consistent workflow, providing at-a-glance overall view of the service quality via a live thumbnail mosaic. StreamProbe seamlessly integrates into an NMS, allowing the entire chain to be monitored from a single point. Service Availability reports can also be generated for SLAs between a network operator and a service/content provider.

StreamProbe can also be applied to live TSoIP recordings and streaming over low bandwidth links.

Software-based, StreamProbe is compatible with Linux operating systems, while Virtual Machine appliance gives further flexibility for virtualized deployments.

“This new product line, together with our existing range for terrestrial, cable and satellite broadcast monitoring, will enable TestTree to provide a complete QoS and QoE monitoring and supervision solution for our users. We are excited to showcase these latest developments at IBC2018 and invite attendees to visit our stand throughout the show,” said Didier Farcy, TestTree Executive Vice President.